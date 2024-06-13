Alice Claire Johnson’s Newly Released “Biography of the Bride” is an Illuminating Exploration of Spiritual Intimacy and Redemption
“Biography of the Bride: The Divine Union between Christ and His Church Amended edition with fresh insights” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alice Claire Johnson offers readers a profound journey into the sacred bond between Christ and His Church. Through rich insights and compelling narratives, Johnson delves into the depths of spiritual intimacy and the transformative power of divine love.
Bagley, MN, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Biography of the Bride: The Divine Union between Christ and His Church Amended edition with fresh insights”: a spiritual odyssey, exploring the profound mysteries of Christ's love for His bride, the Church. “Biography of the Bride: The Divine Union between Christ and His Church Amended edition with fresh insights” is the creation of published author, Alice Claire Johnson, who was born in Pontiac, Michigan. She is the middle child of eleven. She earned her degree as a registered nurse, specializing in gerontology.
Johnson shares, “Looking into some of the most intricate details of the Bridegroom King, we discover the ultimate sacrifice He made for His bride. This special relationship has been our invitation to discover who He is. As we learn how His blood restores in every way, His life fulfills, and His love completely satisfies our deepest longings, we come to know, discovering her, we find our place in Him. 'Come, let’s take this journey together.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alice Claire Johnson’s new book offers readers a useful resource for exploring their spiritual identities in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Biography of the Bride: The Divine Union between Christ and His Church Amended edition with fresh insights” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Biography of the Bride: The Divine Union between Christ and His Church Amended edition with fresh insights,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
