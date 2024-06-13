Alice Claire Johnson’s Newly Released “Biography of the Bride” is an Illuminating Exploration of Spiritual Intimacy and Redemption

“Biography of the Bride: The Divine Union between Christ and His Church Amended edition with fresh insights” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alice Claire Johnson offers readers a profound journey into the sacred bond between Christ and His Church. Through rich insights and compelling narratives, Johnson delves into the depths of spiritual intimacy and the transformative power of divine love.