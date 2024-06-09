NJ MED Launches "Everyone Behind the Flag" Social Media Campaign to Support United Nations SDG 4 Mission
This campaign will run from June 17, 2024, to July 26, 2024, and invites non-governmental organizations (NGOs) worldwide
Washington, DC, June 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NJ MED is proud to announce the launch of its six-week social media campaign, "Everyone Behind the Flag," designed to rally global support for the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4). This campaign will run from June 17, 2024, to July 26, 2024, and invites non-governmental organizations (NGOs) worldwide that are dedicated to ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all to participate.
The "Everyone Behind the Flag” campaign aims to spotlight the crucial work of NGOs committed to SDG 4 by providing them with a platform to promote their programs and services in the countries they serve. By leveraging the power of social media, the campaign seeks to amplify the collective efforts of these organizations and foster a global community united by a common goal.
Campaign Timeline:
Week 1 (June 17 - June 23): Accomplishment Post
Everyone Behind the Flag will kick off the campaign by highlighting a significant achievement in the realm of education. This post will serve as an inspiration and set the tone for the campaign.
Week 2 (June 24 - June 30): Organization's Goals
Participating NGOs will share their primary goals and objectives, explaining how their efforts align with SDG 4 and why these goals are vital to their mission.
Week 3 (July 1 - July 7): Progress Update
NGOs will provide updates on the progress they have made towards achieving their educational goals. This will include success stories, impactful statistics, and personal testimonials from beneficiaries.
Week 4 (July 8 - July 14): Organization's Needs
Organizations will outline their current needs and challenges in working towards SDG 4. This could include calls for resources, volunteers, funding, or partnerships.
Week 5 (July 15 - July 21): Future Plans
NGOs will share their plans for the next four years, detailing upcoming projects, initiatives, and strategies aimed at furthering their mission to provide inclusive and equitable education.
Week 6 (July 22 - July 26): Thank You to Supporters
The campaign will conclude with a week dedicated to expressing gratitude to supporters, volunteers, and donors. Organizations will share stories of impact and acknowledge the contributions that have helped them achieve their goals.
“We are excited to launch the ‘Everyone Behind the Flag’ campaign to create a unified voice for educational equity,” said Albert Mitchell II, CEO of NJ MED. “By collaborating with NGOs worldwide, we aim to highlight the incredible work being done to ensure quality education for all and to inspire others to join this vital cause.”
NGOs interested in participating in the “Everyone Behind the Flag” campaign can get more information about the campaign and how to get involved, please visit Everyone Behind the Flag Campaign.
About NJ MED NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development) is an American non-governmental organization (NGO) and a Special Consultative Status member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2016.
The "Everyone Behind the Flag” campaign aims to spotlight the crucial work of NGOs committed to SDG 4 by providing them with a platform to promote their programs and services in the countries they serve. By leveraging the power of social media, the campaign seeks to amplify the collective efforts of these organizations and foster a global community united by a common goal.
Campaign Timeline:
Week 1 (June 17 - June 23): Accomplishment Post
Everyone Behind the Flag will kick off the campaign by highlighting a significant achievement in the realm of education. This post will serve as an inspiration and set the tone for the campaign.
Week 2 (June 24 - June 30): Organization's Goals
Participating NGOs will share their primary goals and objectives, explaining how their efforts align with SDG 4 and why these goals are vital to their mission.
Week 3 (July 1 - July 7): Progress Update
NGOs will provide updates on the progress they have made towards achieving their educational goals. This will include success stories, impactful statistics, and personal testimonials from beneficiaries.
Week 4 (July 8 - July 14): Organization's Needs
Organizations will outline their current needs and challenges in working towards SDG 4. This could include calls for resources, volunteers, funding, or partnerships.
Week 5 (July 15 - July 21): Future Plans
NGOs will share their plans for the next four years, detailing upcoming projects, initiatives, and strategies aimed at furthering their mission to provide inclusive and equitable education.
Week 6 (July 22 - July 26): Thank You to Supporters
The campaign will conclude with a week dedicated to expressing gratitude to supporters, volunteers, and donors. Organizations will share stories of impact and acknowledge the contributions that have helped them achieve their goals.
“We are excited to launch the ‘Everyone Behind the Flag’ campaign to create a unified voice for educational equity,” said Albert Mitchell II, CEO of NJ MED. “By collaborating with NGOs worldwide, we aim to highlight the incredible work being done to ensure quality education for all and to inspire others to join this vital cause.”
NGOs interested in participating in the “Everyone Behind the Flag” campaign can get more information about the campaign and how to get involved, please visit Everyone Behind the Flag Campaign.
About NJ MED NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development) is an American non-governmental organization (NGO) and a Special Consultative Status member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2016.
Contact
New Jersey Minority Educational DevelopmentContact
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
Categories