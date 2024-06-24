Fearless Female Leaders by Kathy McAfee and Rosemary Paetow to launch June 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Coauthors, speakers, and respected leadership coaches Kathy McAfee and Rosemary Paetow will launch the first entry in the new Fearless Leader Books™ series, “Fearless Female Leaders” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-094-3, 979-8-88797-095-0, 979-8-88797-096-7) this Tuesday, June 26, 2024.
Hartford, CT, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In today's world, women continue to be undervalued and overlooked as potential leaders. Many women don't even think of themselves as leaders, despite their significant contributions at work and home. What obstacles relegate women to underdog status in the working world, and how can these obstacles be overcome?
In a quest for answers, this powerful book delves deep into the remarkable life experiences of eight women including Dr. Opal Lee, Paula Stone Williams, Eva Hausman, Sylvia Whitlock, Jane Dyer, Kim Dechaine, Wendy Fong, and Jolly Lux. These fearless women share a common struggle against external and internal barriers to leadership advancement. Women continue to find themselves ensnared in antiquated narratives and constricting beliefs and legislation, along with a lack of mentorship and limited flexibility and support.
McAfee and Paetow offer the tools and guidance for women to see themselves through a different lens and uncover their true selves, talents, passions, and leadership potential. They examine eight attributes of fearless leadership, blending the masculine and feminine leadership styles, that are essential for success and wholeness. The book also introduces an inclusive leadership model called The Shero’s Journey that reimagines the storyline and pathways to leadership, giving all people an opportunity to become thriving, balanced, holistic leaders, not half leaders.
Gender equality in leadership is not just a moral imperative; it's a pragmatic necessity. The business world stands to gain immeasurably from increased female representation in leadership roles. By peeling back the layers of self-doubt and societal constraints, this book offers a roadmap for women to rise above the chains of convention and find the fearless leader within themselves.
"Jam-packed with stories that women will be able to relate to, see themselves in, and not feel alone,” writes Dr. Rowena Ortiz-Walters, Dean and Professor of Management at the Greehey School of Business at St. Mary’s University. “Applicable to women of all ages, Fearless Female Leaders guides young women toward becoming fearless leaders and more mature women to harness their own power."
Get your copy of Fearless Female Leaders at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase on Amazon here:
https://www.amazon.com/Fearless-Female-Leaders-Stories-Strategies/dp/B0D5G5N962
There will be a virtual book launch party for Fearless Female Leaders on Wednesday, June 26 at 6:00 PM EST. Get your tickets now at: tinyurl.com/ FearlessBookLaunchParty
Kathy McAfee is an accomplished author and speaker, creative entrepreneur, and business coach. She thrives on helping professionals advance their careers and influence, and partners with organizations and communities to cultivate leadership diversity. Known as America's Marketing Motivator, Kathy is the founder of The Fearless Leader™ program and co-creator of its book series. A graduate of Stanford University in Economics, she owns a talent development and empowerment company offering coaching, training, accountability, and keynote speaking.
Rosemary Paetow, an accomplished author, serial entrepreneur and business coach, began her leadership journey as a tennis coach. Then she entered the professional arena as a scientist (a researcher seeking a cure for multiple sclerosis), then as a financial expert (a CPA with KPMG) and eventually as a Vistage Chair leading influential executives to greater success. As the CEO of Think inStrategy she has translated everything she's learned into a practice that focuses on empowering CEOs, their staff and their business model to increase sustainable growth while building better leaders. She covers this work in her upcoming book: Better Bigger Bolder.
You can learn more about Kathy and Rosemary and their work at: http://www.FearlessLeaderBooks.com
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: June 26, 2024, 206 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-095-0
$27.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-094-3
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-096-7
In a quest for answers, this powerful book delves deep into the remarkable life experiences of eight women including Dr. Opal Lee, Paula Stone Williams, Eva Hausman, Sylvia Whitlock, Jane Dyer, Kim Dechaine, Wendy Fong, and Jolly Lux. These fearless women share a common struggle against external and internal barriers to leadership advancement. Women continue to find themselves ensnared in antiquated narratives and constricting beliefs and legislation, along with a lack of mentorship and limited flexibility and support.
McAfee and Paetow offer the tools and guidance for women to see themselves through a different lens and uncover their true selves, talents, passions, and leadership potential. They examine eight attributes of fearless leadership, blending the masculine and feminine leadership styles, that are essential for success and wholeness. The book also introduces an inclusive leadership model called The Shero’s Journey that reimagines the storyline and pathways to leadership, giving all people an opportunity to become thriving, balanced, holistic leaders, not half leaders.
Gender equality in leadership is not just a moral imperative; it's a pragmatic necessity. The business world stands to gain immeasurably from increased female representation in leadership roles. By peeling back the layers of self-doubt and societal constraints, this book offers a roadmap for women to rise above the chains of convention and find the fearless leader within themselves.
"Jam-packed with stories that women will be able to relate to, see themselves in, and not feel alone,” writes Dr. Rowena Ortiz-Walters, Dean and Professor of Management at the Greehey School of Business at St. Mary’s University. “Applicable to women of all ages, Fearless Female Leaders guides young women toward becoming fearless leaders and more mature women to harness their own power."
Get your copy of Fearless Female Leaders at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase on Amazon here:
https://www.amazon.com/Fearless-Female-Leaders-Stories-Strategies/dp/B0D5G5N962
There will be a virtual book launch party for Fearless Female Leaders on Wednesday, June 26 at 6:00 PM EST. Get your tickets now at: tinyurl.com/ FearlessBookLaunchParty
Kathy McAfee is an accomplished author and speaker, creative entrepreneur, and business coach. She thrives on helping professionals advance their careers and influence, and partners with organizations and communities to cultivate leadership diversity. Known as America's Marketing Motivator, Kathy is the founder of The Fearless Leader™ program and co-creator of its book series. A graduate of Stanford University in Economics, she owns a talent development and empowerment company offering coaching, training, accountability, and keynote speaking.
Rosemary Paetow, an accomplished author, serial entrepreneur and business coach, began her leadership journey as a tennis coach. Then she entered the professional arena as a scientist (a researcher seeking a cure for multiple sclerosis), then as a financial expert (a CPA with KPMG) and eventually as a Vistage Chair leading influential executives to greater success. As the CEO of Think inStrategy she has translated everything she's learned into a practice that focuses on empowering CEOs, their staff and their business model to increase sustainable growth while building better leaders. She covers this work in her upcoming book: Better Bigger Bolder.
You can learn more about Kathy and Rosemary and their work at: http://www.FearlessLeaderBooks.com
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: June 26, 2024, 206 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-095-0
$27.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-094-3
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-096-7
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories