Fearless Female Leaders by Kathy McAfee and Rosemary Paetow to launch June 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Coauthors, speakers, and respected leadership coaches Kathy McAfee and Rosemary Paetow will launch the first entry in the new Fearless Leader Books™ series, “Fearless Female Leaders” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-094-3, 979-8-88797-095-0, 979-8-88797-096-7) this Tuesday, June 26, 2024.