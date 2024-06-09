How 2 Media to Feature 9 Square in the Air on Worlds Greatest TV Show
Boynton Beach, FL, June 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- How 2 Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...”, announced today that 9 Square in the Air will be a part of the popular television series.
Launched by youth pastor Steve Otey in 2010, 9 Square in the Air creates fast-paced fun. “9 Square in the Air truly brings people together and is so easy to set up and enjoy,” said Josh Kessler, the COO of How 2 Media.
As part of the show, How 2 Media sent a film crew to spend time with 9 Square in the Air to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing company, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why 9 Square in the Air was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.
“World’s Greatest!...” is a thirty-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.
How 2 Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award-winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit how2mediaproductions.com
For questions, comments, complaints, or questions, please email us at: production@how2media.co
Launched by youth pastor Steve Otey in 2010, 9 Square in the Air creates fast-paced fun. “9 Square in the Air truly brings people together and is so easy to set up and enjoy,” said Josh Kessler, the COO of How 2 Media.
As part of the show, How 2 Media sent a film crew to spend time with 9 Square in the Air to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing company, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why 9 Square in the Air was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.
“World’s Greatest!...” is a thirty-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.
How 2 Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award-winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit how2mediaproductions.com
For questions, comments, complaints, or questions, please email us at: production@how2media.co
Contact
How 2 MediaContact
Steven Spencer
561-364-2648
https://www.WorldsGreatestTelevision.com
Steven Spencer
561-364-2648
https://www.WorldsGreatestTelevision.com
Categories