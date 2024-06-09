How 2 Media to Feature New Estate Only (NEO) on Worlds Greatest TV Show
Boynton Beach, FL, June 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- How 2 Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...”, announced today that New Estate Only (NEO) will be a part of the popular television series.
New Estate Only (NEO) is your premier platform for pre-construction and under-construction property listings, connecting agents, developers, and homebuyers. “New Estate Only (NEO) is truly special. They provide buyers, agents, and builders with real solutions,” said Josh Kessler, the COO of How 2 Media.
As part of the show, How 2 Media sent a film crew to spend time with New Estate Only (NEO) to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing company, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why New Estate Only (NEO) was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.
“World’s Greatest!...” is a thirty-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.
How 2 Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award-winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How 2 Media and their show lineup, please visit how2mediaproductions.com
For questions, comments, complaints, or questions, please email us at: production@how2media.co
Contact
How 2 MediaContact
Steven Spencer
561-364-2645
https://www.WorldsGreatestTelevision.com
