Hernando Beach Yacht Club Announces the 3rd Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club (HBYC) announces the 3rd Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4. The event features a boat parade, live music by Chas Collins, and a silent auction, with proceeds supporting the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Hernando Beach, FL, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Hernando Beach Yacht Club (HBYC) will host the 3rd Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4, starting at noon. This community event, held in Hernando Beach, is dedicated to honoring veterans and supporting the Florida Veterans Foundation.
The event will feature a boat parade, a silent auction, live music from CMT Top 10 Artist Chas Collins, world class BBQ provided by Hart's Meat Market, and a vibrant atmosphere that promises fun for all ages. It aims to raise funds for the Florida Veterans Foundation, which provides immediate assistance to veterans in need. The event has quickly become a staple in the community calendar, known for its festive spirit and its noble cause.
Event Details:
- Date: July 4
- Time: 11:30am to 3:30pm - Parade starts at noon
- Location: Hernando Beach Yacht Club, 4163 Shoal Line Blvd., Hernando Beach, FL 34607
- Activities:
Boat parade, silent auction, live music, and more
"The Heroes Boat Parade is more than just a day of celebration; it's a way for the community to give back to those who have given so much for us," said Ralph Kennedy, Fleet Captain and Past Commodore at HBYC.
The Heroes Boat Parade will be led by the Island Rose Dinner & Cruise boat, provided generously by Marina Rose Enterprises of Hernando Beach. The silent auction will feature a variety of items and experiences donated by local businesses and community members. Additionally, attendees will enjoy food catered by Hart's Meat Market of Brooksville, FL.
Ticket Information:
Tickets for the event are available for pre-purchase at $30, with a price of $35 at the door. Further information and ticket purchase options are available on the Hernando Beach Yacht Club's website.
In addition to raising funds, the event serves as a significant community gathering to celebrate and honor the contributions of veterans. "Each year, we aim to enhance the event to make it more entertaining and impactful," added Pat Coggins, HBYC Commodore.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available, offering various levels of brand advertising and promotional benefits.
About Hernando Beach Yacht Club:
Founded in 1978, the Hernando Beach Yacht Club is a key community organization dedicated to promoting boating and supporting local charitable initiatives.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Pat Coggins
Commodore
Hernando Beach Yacht Club
(352) 596-4830
info@hernandobeachyc.com
hernandobeachyc.com
