Ulterground Records Releases the Remastered Version of Baruch Chauskin’ First Album of Yiddish Songs
Ulterground Records and Baruch Chauskin are happy to announce the re-release of “Der Mench tracht und der G't lacht,” an album of Yiddish party favorites.
Brooklyn, NY, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "Der Mench tracht und der G't lacht" - A person makes plans, but the God smiles - is a collection of Yiddish songs, favorite on weddings and other festive gatherings. The presentation is notable for the quirky arrangement by Stefan Kristinkov, which were inspired by a style of a legendary Jewish wedding band, the Freilakhs, active in Northern Europe in the 80's and early 90's. Recorded in 2004 in Frankfurt a.M., Berlin, Germany and New York, USA by Baruch Chauskin - a prominent carrier of the Northern European Yiddish music tradition, a cantor of the Osnabruck (Germany) Synagogue and a fixture on Jewish events in the European Union and Israel - this version is significant in both: the preservation and development of the tradition. Joining him on the album are Beate Falkowitsch (vocal), Vladimirs Fomkins (violin) and Stefan Kristinkov (clarinet).
This 2024 reissue, while meticulously preserving the original vocal and instrumental solo recordings, as well as the character and principal qualities of the arrangement, delivers the material in a vastly improved contemporary sound quality.
"Der Mench tracht und der G't lacht" is available on all major streaming and download platforms starting June 10th, 2024.
https://album.link/dermench
Baruch Chauskin is a Cantor, Singer, active Yiddish cultural ambassador and researcher, based in Osnabrück, Germany. A man with the brilliant baritone voice, who knows how to fascinate his listeners with liturgical songs as well as with traditional Jewish music and classical Yiddish humor, Baruch was a soloist in the synagogue choir of the Westend Synagogue in Frankfurt, conducted by Benjamin Brainman. This was followed by a position as cantor in the Westend Synagogue in Frankfurt. His training in New York with the famous cantor Josef Malovany, professor of liturgical music at the Belz School of Jewish Music at Yeshiva University, ensured a broad range of his cantoral skills. Today he is a cantor of the synagogue in Osnabrück and takes master classes with Honorary Dean, Prof. Malovany at the Institute for Traditional Liturgy in Leipzig.
"You can feel the love for God in the way he sings." -Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung
