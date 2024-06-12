Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "I Care for England," by G. Maria
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "I Care for England," a true story by G. Maria.
This is G. Maria’s true story as a care worker in England and the events that shaped her.
A motivational journey across England, discovering its beauty, visiting amazing locations, meeting extraordinary people, witnessing emotional, funny, and compelling situations, facing challenges, forming friendships, learning, and accumulating experiences and memories.
A carousel of emotions that involves caring for people at the hardest part of their lives, a reminder that we are not strong and young forever, a reminder that we are just human, and we don’t live forever.
The author. G. Maria, asserts: "We have to do our best to live our lives without regrets, to be proud of them when we look back, and most importantly, to remind ourselves that we do have superpowers, and by far the greatest of these is to care."
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (328 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.22 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800947849 / 9781800947900
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CZW3TBGX
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/ICFE
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
