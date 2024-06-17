Author Eniefiok Akpanikat’s New Book, "The Paratactic Law of 180," is a Profound Story of Regret That Follows One Man’s Journey to Discover What Went Wrong in His Past

Recent release “The Paratactic Law of 180” from Page Publishing author Eniefiok Akpanikat is an emotionally stirring tale that centers around one man’s self-reflective musings as he uses his gift of prose and perceptive thought to look back through his life, discovering where things went wrong for him, and what could have been had things turned out differently for him.