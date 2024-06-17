Author Eniefiok Akpanikat’s New Book, "The Paratactic Law of 180," is a Profound Story of Regret That Follows One Man’s Journey to Discover What Went Wrong in His Past
Recent release “The Paratactic Law of 180” from Page Publishing author Eniefiok Akpanikat is an emotionally stirring tale that centers around one man’s self-reflective musings as he uses his gift of prose and perceptive thought to look back through his life, discovering where things went wrong for him, and what could have been had things turned out differently for him.
Phoenix, AZ, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eniefiok Akpanikat, who has a penchant for rapping and other hobbies include watching sports, politics, and having versatile opinions, has completed his new book, “The Paratactic Law of 180”: a gripping story that follows a young man’s journey as he utilizes poetry to reflect back on his life, identifying the mistakes that lead him down his current path.
“Fiction cycles to lyrical poetry, to stanza poetry entries, to the picking up of fiction again but much to all too true realism in the last few chapters,” shares Eniefiok. “Excellence of a former juvenile, readers will come to find in an older Chance who has the ambivalent makeup of the last chapter to end the first fictional account. All that has changed is that he is more entrusted with a feel of confidence which he names the archive group to discourse. Readers can play with the rereading, with affirmation of geometry, with plot and friendships thanks to these very chilling reasons to rethink discourse.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eniefiok Akpanikat’s enthralling tale will keep the pages turning as Chance discovers the moments of his life in which everything changed for him, sealing his fate, all while pondering what could have been. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Eniefiok weaves a powerful character-driven story that will leave readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Paratactic Law of 180” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
