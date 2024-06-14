Author Denise A. Pascale’s New Book, "Tragedy on the Horizon," is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the Immediate and Lasting Consequences of the Dred Scott Decision
Recent release “Tragedy on the Horizon: The Dred Scott Conspiracy: A Historical Narrative” from Page Publishing author Denise A. Pascale is a poignant reflection on the infamous Dred Scott case of 1857, defining it as not only a grave miscarriage of justice but also a catalyst for the Civil War, shedding new light on its role in shaping the course of American history.
Freeport, NY, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Denise A. Pascale, who holds a BS in history as well as a paralegal certificate, has completed her new book, “Tragedy on the Horizon: The Dred Scott Conspiracy: A Historical Narrative”: a compelling examination of one of the most pivotal moments in American legal history and its profound impact on the nation’s trajectory.
“The Dred Scott case of 1857 was the worst decision in the history of the court. It was supposed to prevent the Civil War,” writes Pascale. “Instead, it was the main factor that caused the Civil War. Chief Justice Roger B. Taney ruled that slaves could never be full citizens of the United States. Hence, the war started shortly after.
“The tragedy of the Civil War was years in the coming. Of course, the culture of slavery was ingrained in the societies, both in the Northern and Southern States.
“Slavery was never to be extended into the new territories or states! The framers of the Constitution were very cautious about the way they handled the slavery questions. They did not know how to present the Declaration’s promise ‘that all men are created equal.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Denise A. Pascale’s poignant tale serves as both a testament to the resilience of those who fought for justice and a cautionary tale about the dangers of complacency in the face of oppression. With its rich historical detail and thought-provoking commentary, “Tragedy on the Horizon” is sure to captivate readers and prompt meaningful reflection on America’s past and present.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Tragedy on the Horizon: The Dred Scott Conspiracy: A Historical Narrative” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“The Dred Scott case of 1857 was the worst decision in the history of the court. It was supposed to prevent the Civil War,” writes Pascale. “Instead, it was the main factor that caused the Civil War. Chief Justice Roger B. Taney ruled that slaves could never be full citizens of the United States. Hence, the war started shortly after.
“The tragedy of the Civil War was years in the coming. Of course, the culture of slavery was ingrained in the societies, both in the Northern and Southern States.
“Slavery was never to be extended into the new territories or states! The framers of the Constitution were very cautious about the way they handled the slavery questions. They did not know how to present the Declaration’s promise ‘that all men are created equal.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Denise A. Pascale’s poignant tale serves as both a testament to the resilience of those who fought for justice and a cautionary tale about the dangers of complacency in the face of oppression. With its rich historical detail and thought-provoking commentary, “Tragedy on the Horizon” is sure to captivate readers and prompt meaningful reflection on America’s past and present.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Tragedy on the Horizon: The Dred Scott Conspiracy: A Historical Narrative” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories