Author Nicholas Moon’s New Book, "Lifting the Veil," is a Compelling Novel That Invites Readers Into a Captivating Exploration of Existentialism and the Paranormal
Recent release “Lifting the Veil” from Page Publishing author Nicholas Moon is the second novel of the author’s interdimensional travelers series, following “When the Goddess Returns to Eden,” and weaves a fascinating web of crime, torture, murder, and mayhem with both existential and paranormal features.
New York, NY, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nicholas Moon, a former educator and attorney, has completed his new book, “Lifting the Veil”: a gripping tale that takes readers into the realms of existentialism and the paranormal to discover an exhilarating journey through dimensions unknown.
Following the death of his wife and child, author Nicholas Moon moved to a small town in south-central Kentucky, where he spends his time writing novels and poetry. Since becoming acquainted with local community leaders, Moon volunteers and participates in various charities and organizations, especially the food bank. His hobbies include hiking on designated trails and painting abstract works of art.
In "Lifting the Veil," protagonist Rhea Michaels awakens in the attic from a cosmic voyage, haunted by visions of her own crucifixion at the hands of ancient forces. As she grapples with existential turmoil, a new antagonist emerges in the form of Turner Ashton, embroiled in a tense interrogation with Sheriff Ross Jackson. Meanwhile, existential threats loom as members of a drug cartel plot to eliminate Rhea and Max Hastings, the district attorney.
Published by Page Publishing, Nicholas Moon’s enthralling tale masterfully weaves together a tapestry of crime, intrigue, and otherworldly phenomena, set against the fictional backdrop of Bell City in Eaton County, Kentucky. From themes of climate change and overpopulation to the existential struggle for survival, "Lifting the Veil" challenges readers to confront pressing issues facing contemporary society.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Lifting the Veil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
