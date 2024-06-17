Author D. C. Page’s New Book, "Help Wanted," is an Enthralling Tale That Explores One Man’s Journey to Leave Behind a Criminal Underworld Before It’s Too Late
Recent release “Help Wanted” from Page Publishing author D. C. Page tells the riveting story of David, who, after attempting to leave behind a dangerous life involving criminal activity, gets sucked back in once again. Now beginning to question his decision, David grows desperate to escape, and he must do all he can to avoid a fatal outcome.
New York, NY, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D. C. Page, a Renaissance Man who writes, paints, performs, and encourages others to reach their full potential, has completed his new book, “Help Wanted”: a gripping tale that follows one man’s journey to avoid the consequences of his actions as he falls deeper into a criminal underworld after being giving the chance to escape for good.
Trained in the arts, education, administration, and leadership, author D. C. Page has traveled all over the country, sharing his love of creative efforts. In his free time, he can be found hiking with his wife in the Swiss Alps, Italian Dolomites, or anywhere there is an adventure to be had or a beautiful scene to paint.
“My first book, ‘Another Man’s Shoes,’ is a nonfiction story about how two men separated by multiple differences and a continent became brothers,” writes Page. “My second book in this series, ‘Help Wanted,’ returns to one of the lead characters and develops a fictional story about his life had he chosen a different path.
“In the first book, David worked on the fringe of the criminal world as a teenager but escaped its trappings to follow a more mainstream way of life. In ‘Help Wanted,’ we catch up with David in a fast-paced escapade as he faces the results of his decision to pursue opportunities in the underworld at the same time that he is given the opportunity to redeem himself. Discover why David begins to question his direction, who walks the path with him, and where he is going next!”
Published by Page Publishing, D. C. Page’s adjective tale is the second installment in the author’s current series and will take readers on a life-and-death chase through the rugged and mountainous terrain of Cinque Terre and onto the elegance of Florence. Brimming with fascinating characters, humor, suspense, and intrigue, “Help Wanted” will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as the threat of death looms over David’s head.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Help Wanted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
