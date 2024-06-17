Author D. C. Page’s New Book, "Help Wanted," is an Enthralling Tale That Explores One Man’s Journey to Leave Behind a Criminal Underworld Before It’s Too Late

Recent release “Help Wanted” from Page Publishing author D. C. Page tells the riveting story of David, who, after attempting to leave behind a dangerous life involving criminal activity, gets sucked back in once again. Now beginning to question his decision, David grows desperate to escape, and he must do all he can to avoid a fatal outcome.