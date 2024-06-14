Author Curtis Tildon’s New Book, "Sick Doctor," is a Provocative New Thriller That Follows a Plastic Surgeon with a Twisted Secret He Will Stop at Nothing to Hide
Recent release “Sick Doctor” from Newman Springs Publishing author Curtis Tildon is a gripping drama that centers around a successful plastic surgeon who finds all of his patients sexually attractive. As he grapples with his own inner demons, the doctor is confronted by a new patient on a quest to attain beauty, and his secretary who is intent on uncovering the truth about him.
Philadelphia, PA, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Curtis Tildon has completed his new book, “Sick Doctor”: a riveting tale of obsession, beauty, and deception that takes readers on a pulse-pounding journey into the dark and dangerous world of Dr. James Solomon, a renowned plastic surgeon with a troubling secret.
Tildon writes, “Dr. James Solomon is the best plastic surgeon in town. The only problem is that he finds all his patients sexually attractive.
“Sandra Flowers is a woman who believes she is ugly and unattractive. After dreaming of becoming beautiful, she is now determined to do so.
“Kelly Reid, Dr. James Solomon’s secretary, felt a strange feeling running down her spine that led her to investigate. Now, she is eager to find out if her theory is correct.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Curtis Tildon's enthralling tale is an unforgettable ride that will keep readers on the edge of their seats from start to finish with its complex characters and unexpected twists. Chilling and thought-provoking, Tildon weaves a stunning tale that explores the darker aspects of human nature and is sure to leave readers questioning the boundaries of morality and the true nature of beauty.
