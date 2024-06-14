Author Curtis Tildon’s New Book, "Sick Doctor," is a Provocative New Thriller That Follows a Plastic Surgeon with a Twisted Secret He Will Stop at Nothing to Hide

Recent release “Sick Doctor” from Newman Springs Publishing author Curtis Tildon is a gripping drama that centers around a successful plastic surgeon who finds all of his patients sexually attractive. As he grapples with his own inner demons, the doctor is confronted by a new patient on a quest to attain beauty, and his secretary who is intent on uncovering the truth about him.