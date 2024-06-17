Jessica Shelton’s New Book "The Ruler of the Vampires" Centers Around a Young Girl’s Accent to Power in the Dark Underworld of Vampires as She Grapples with Her New Life
Hickory, NC, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessica Shelton, who has been writing since she was fifteen, has completed her most recent book, “The Ruler of the Vampires”: a gripping tale that follows a young girl whose life is forever changed after discovering her family’s dark secret, forcing her to accept a responsibility she never asked for but only she can accept.
Shelton writes, “After the loss of both parents, Florence Fletcher has to go live with family members who kicked her and her family out of the big house. She will soon learn what her family has been hiding, and she will have to face that person and stop them from doing horrible things. She will have to decide if she wants to stand up for what is right or make a run for it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica Shelton’s book was inspired by the author’s autism diagnosis, which led her to writing about an autistic vampire as she had never read about one before. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Ruler of the Vampires” will transport readers as they follow along on Florence’s journey to take back control of her life and embrace her newfound destiny in this unforgettable and mesmerizing new entry into the vampire genre.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Ruler of the Vampires” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
