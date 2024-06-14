Elizabeth Layne’s New Book, "Shattered Emeralds," Follows a Young Woman from a Broken Home and a Dashing Billionaire Whose Romance is Put to the Ultimate Test
New York, NY, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elizabeth Layne has completed her most recent book, “Shattered Emeralds”: a gripping and compelling romance that explores the transformative power of love in the face of darkness as young Veronica Lancaster attempts to overcome the shadows of her past and finds solace in the arms of a handsome billionaire who has fallen for her.
A newcomer to the world of writing, author Elizabeth Layne discovered her passion for romance after taking a break from her career in hairdressing to focus on raising her children. When she's not writing, Layne cherishes moments with her four children, two dogs, and cat, navigating the whirlwind of parenthood. Despite her busy life, she finds solace in writing and indulging in her favorite comfort shows, "House" and "Criminal Minds."
“Veronica Lancaster is on the run from her demon…only to run right back into the hands of the devil,” writes Layne. “Janet Lancaster is the woman who brings all Veronica’s darkest dreams into reality. Veronica does the only thing she knows how—she endures the pain and sets a plan to leave the home that houses the devil.
“Although her home life is filled with chaos and despair, Veronica is able to form an unexpected friend. Shortly after, Veronica meets the beautiful and enigmatic billionaire, Blake Kingston. ‘Shattered Emeralds’ is a ‘he falls first and he falls hard’ romance. Although not all characters are gray, there are gray themes surrounding Veronica and Blake. Stay tuned and find out how Veronica and Blake are able to defeat the darkness that holds them down together.”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth Layne’s book will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow Veronica and Blake’s passionate romance that will force them to face the demons that have haunted them both. Expertly paced and character-driven, Layne weaves a spellbinding novel with twists and turns that will captivate audiences right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Shattered Emeralds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
