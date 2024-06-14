Donna J. Schambach's Newly Released "Reflections" is a Captivating Visual Journey
"Reflections" from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna J. Schambach is an exploration of the beauty and diversity of creation through the lens of a camera. With stunning photography and heartfelt reflections, Schambach invites readers on a spiritual journey to see the world through her eyes, offering insights and inspiration along the way.
Bullard, TX, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "Reflections": a unique opportunity to experience the wonders of creation. "Reflections" is the newest work of published author Donna J. Schambach, a minister, lecturer, and president of the Schambach Foundation and Schambach Ministries International. Donna's early ministry was in Christian school education after receiving a BA in English from Evangel University and an MA in Christian school education from Regent University.
Schambach shares, "The lens of the camera is an invitation to explore the incredible beauty and exquisite detail of the Master Creator of the universe. Vibrant colors and diverse designs draw her into a wonderland of discovery and learning.
"As an itinerant minister, Donna has a golden opportunity to observe and learn from the people and cultures she serves. In Reflections, a rare devotional journal, Donna invites you to see different lands, seasons, and cultures through her eyes.
"In addition to the beautiful photography, you will also be inspired by Donna's spiritual insights in her devotionals, strategically placed by images that inspired Donna.
"As you travel with Donna to distant lands, you may be inspired to become more observant of your surroundings and draw new life from the very One who created them for your pleasure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna J. Schambach's new book is a testament to the transformative power of observation and the inherent beauty of creation. With its stunning photography and insightful reflections, this book is a beacon of inspiration, sure to ignite a renewed sense of wonder and awe in its readers.
"Reflections" is readily available for purchase at your convenience, whether you prefer traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or the ease of online shopping at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Reflections," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories