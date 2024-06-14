Blake A. Eskew’s Newly Released "How the Moose Stole Florida" is a Whimsical Adventure for Young Readers
“How the Moose Stole Florida” from Christian Faith Publishing author Blake A. Eskew is an enchanting tale that follows a moose's unexpected journey from Florida's sunny shores to the chilly plains of Canada.
New York, NY, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “How the Moose Stole Florida”: a fun narrative that explores the variables in different climates. “How the Moose Stole Florida” is the creation of published author, Blake A. Eskew, the second son in a family of four boys and a loving big brother.
Eskew shares, “A moose finds himself moose-takenly in the middle of Florida’s sunny beaches, a world of tropical beauty, sand, water, and noise! He was not a-moosed at all! Not at all because he wanted a cozy Christ-moose! He must teach Florida a lesson and take it where it is colder!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Blake A. Eskew’s new book invites readers on a whimsical journey filled with laughter, lessons, and plenty of moose-sized adventure. With charming illustrations and engaging storytelling, it's a must-read for children everywhere.
Consumers can purchase “How the Moose Stole Florida” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How the Moose Stole Florida,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
