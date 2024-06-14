Lizette A. Butts’s Newly Released “The Assignment: Love, Trials, Heartache, Faith and Victory” is a Riveting Tale of Faith and Perseverance
“The Assignment: Love, Trials, Heartache, Faith and Victory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lizette A. Butts is a compelling narrative that follows the journey of Faith, a dedicated pastor, wife, mother, and friend, as she navigates through life's challenges and triumphs. Filled with love, trials, heartache, and ultimately, victory, this book explores themes of faith, perseverance, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Elizabeth City, NC, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Assignment: Love, Trials, Heartache, Faith and Victory”: a captivating fiction layered with personal and spiritual themes. “The Assignment: Love, Trials, Heartache, Faith and Victory” is the creation of published author, Lizette A. Butts, a social worker–turned author who has maintained a successful career in the human service field for the past eighteen years in her hometown of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Lizette has worked in public health on the local and state level in her local school district, and most recently, she became employed with a local nonprofit agency, helping others as a clinical counselor.
Butts shares, “A hot, steamy, romance-filled marriage, happiness, favor, joy, anointing, grief, disappointment, sickness, and infidelity, you name it., Faith experiences it as she navigates through life as a dedicated pastor, wife, mother, and friend. Will Faith give into temptation and throw in the towel; or will she see her assignment through, seek God, and maintain faith in her heavenly Father?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lizette A. Butts’s new book is a captivating exploration of the human experience, filled with twists and turns that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. Through Faith’s journey, Butts delivers a powerful message of hope, resilience, and the transformative power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Assignment: Love, Trials, Heartache, Faith and Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Assignment: Love, Trials, Heartache, Faith and Victory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
