Lizette A. Butts’s Newly Released “The Assignment: Love, Trials, Heartache, Faith and Victory” is a Riveting Tale of Faith and Perseverance

“The Assignment: Love, Trials, Heartache, Faith and Victory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lizette A. Butts is a compelling narrative that follows the journey of Faith, a dedicated pastor, wife, mother, and friend, as she navigates through life's challenges and triumphs. Filled with love, trials, heartache, and ultimately, victory, this book explores themes of faith, perseverance, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.