Jack Williams’s Newly Released “THE Question: A Guide to Answering Life’s Most Important Question” is an Insightful and Informative Resource
“THE Question: A Guide to Answering Life’s Most Important Question” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack Williams, is a thought-provoking exploration of self-discovery and personal growth. From a morning jog came a challenge that changed his life.
Lawrenceville, GA, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jack Williams is a native of Decatur Ga. He received a Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Management from Georgia Tech. While at Tech Jack was quarterback and captain of the football team and later was an assistant college football coach for seven years prior to entering a twenty-eight-year career in business where he held senior leadership roles in three companies.
While working in the corporate world, Jack formed the IDEALS Foundation in 1993. IDEALS is a non-profit educational foundation designed to help young people develop their leadership and life skills. Most recently the Georgia Department of Education asked Jack to create two life skills video programs to offer to their students and those programs are now being offered to high school students nationally.
In addition to his foundation, Jack is President of the Timbridge Group, which offers leadership programs and workshops to organizations nationally.
Jack and his wife Lisa reside in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and have four adult children and seven grandchildren.
Williams shares, “Since the start of time, man has been searching for ways to live a productive and meaningful life. Everyone goes through this thought process, either consciously or subconsciously. The key to finding that answer is to begin asking the right questions.
“A great starting point for asking the right questions is a question I asked myself thirty years ago. That question was, What are my core values, principles, or beliefs? In other words, what is truly important to me. I simplified that question to this—What do I believe?
“Going through answering that question led to the creation of my personal I Believe list. This was by far one of the most meaningful and life-changing experiences in my life. My only regret is I didn’t ask that question till I was forty-four. Regardless of your age, asking the question (What do I believe?) and creating your personal I Believe list will be one of the most important questions and activities you can do to position yourself to living the productive and meaningful life we all long for.
“'THE Question: A Guide to Answering Life’s Most Important Question' shares my journey of answering that question and then how I used my responses to guide me on each day’s adventure called life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Williams’s new book is an essential resource for anyone seeking clarity and direction in their life, offering practical advice and personal anecdotes to inspire and guide readers.
Consumers can purchase “THE Question: A Guide to Answering Life’s Most Important Question” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE Question: A Guide to Answering Life’s Most Important Question,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
