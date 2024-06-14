Rev. Robert E. Lauder’s Newly Released “The Cosmic Love Story God And Us” is a Profound Exploration of Divine and Human Love
“The Cosmic Love Story God And Us” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Robert E. Lauder is a thought-provoking examination of the mystery of love, drawing on personalist philosophy and Catholic theology to explore the relationship between God and humanity.
Douglaston, NY, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Cosmic Love Story God And Us”: a profound and illuminating exploration of love. “The Cosmic Love Story God And Us” is the creation of published author, Rev. Robert E. Lauder. A Roman Catholic priest, Father Lauder is the author of sixteen published books. He has taught philosophy for more than fifty years, the last thirty-eight at St. John’s University in Jamaica, New York. His special interests are existentialism and personalism. Having published several essays in the Sunday Arts and Leisure section of the New York Times, Father Lauder has an international reputation as a film scholar. He appears regularly on Net TV. The fifty lectures he presented on Net TV on the Catholic Novel are also available on YouTube, as is an hour lecture called “The Mystery of Love.”
Rev. Lauder shares, “In this amazing book, the author presents insights into the mystery of love, both Divine and human. Influenced by personalist philosophers Martin Buber, Emmanuel Mounier, and Gabriel Marcel; by American Catholic theologians John Haught, Michael Himes, Bernard Cooke, and Ronald Rolheiser; and also by the Thomist personalist W. Norris Clarke, SJ, Lauder reflects deeply on the mystery of God and the human person.
“Martin Buber claimed that love was a cosmic force; Lauder’s vision is cosmic. He has produced a book that is not only interesting and illuminating but also inspiring. Readers will find themselves returning to reread their favorite chapters, and researchers will find new quotes to include in their research projects.
“One of Lauder’s talents as a writer is to explore the most profound mysteries, and write about them in language accessible to readers who are interested in reflecting on such mysteries as love of self, love of neighbor, and love of God. Rather than presenting insights into the meaning and mystery of love in a way that is excessively speculative and academic, Lauder’s writing may challenge the intellect to incorporate the most profound truths about love into daily life.
“'The Cosmic Love Story: God and Us' will move readers to integrate insights into love from the book into their lives so that they choose to live as gift-givers, that is to say, as lovers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Robert E. Lauder’s new book offers a rich and accessible examination of love that will inspire readers to deepen their understanding of this profound mystery and apply it to their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Cosmic Love Story God And Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cosmic Love Story God And Us,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
