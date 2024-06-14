Dr. Mike Duffy’s Newly Released “Grandpa Saw the Light: A Partial Autobiography” is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Journey Through Faith and Life
“Grandpa Saw the Light: A Partial Autobiography” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Mike Duffy is a moving and insightful narrative that explores themes of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of God's grace throughout the author's life.
Georgetown, KY, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grandpa Saw the Light: A Partial Autobiography”: a thoughtful reflection on key experiences that have motivated a sense of devoted faith in God. “Grandpa Saw the Light: A Partial Autobiography” is the creation of published author, Dr. Mike Duffy, who, along with his wife of fifty-six years, has three children, twelve grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mike’s life experience is characterized by service, integrity, leadership, and accomplishment. He grew up in a home that was shattered by alcoholism when he was in elementary school. Overcoming this tragedy and trauma early in life, he has experienced productivity and success on many levels.
Dr. Duffy shares, “Have you ever considered how God works in your life? Have you ever wondered why things have gone the way they have for you?
“In my life, I have experienced good times and tough times. I have lived in extreme poverty and with extraordinary wealth. I have seen some ugly parts of life and some beautiful parts too. I have lived through the horrors of war and the tragedies of death. I have suffered pain and loss, as well as healing and gain. I have experienced heartache and heartbreak, as well as joy and rejoicing that are beyond words. Some wonderful people have influenced me, and I have been able to influence others as well. I have started businesses and closed businesses. And the list could go on and on. The point is this: in spite of the difficulties, I consider myself to have lived a rich and full life!
“My desire in authoring this story is to share with my family—kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids—some of the events of my life that I believe have some relevance for them, particularly events about God’s work in my life. Some of what I have to tell them now will be comforting or more precious to them later. The first section, 'Grandpa Saw the Light,' is about my conversion to Jesus Christ and the circumstances surrounding it. The second section, 'Grandpa Shined the Light,' is about my personal growth as a believer. And the third section, 'Grandpa Shared the Light,' is about my ministry and service for God.
“I also hope this book will be a source of encouragement to many, so they share their own story with others, particularly their loved ones. Everyone’s life is a unique story, and it is meant to be shared with others. Some stories are more dramatic or sensational than others, but all are important.
“Your story is about God’s work in your life and your response to Him. I hope this book is a source of blessing for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Mike Duffy’s new book delves into his personal journey of faith, exploring the profound impact of God's presence in his life and offering readers a testament to the power of belief and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Grandpa Saw the Light: A Partial Autobiography” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandpa Saw the Light: A Partial Autobiography,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
