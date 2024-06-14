Eric Blake’s Newly Released "What Is Your Choice?" is an Engaging and Uplifting Message of God’s Abiding Grace and Promise of Salvation
“What Is Your Choice?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eric Blake is a transformative work that delves deep into the heart of one's spiritual journey, offering a compelling narrative that challenges readers to reflect on their beliefs, grapple with the notion of salvation, and ultimately make a choice that transcends the temporal to embrace the eternal.
New York, NY, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Is Your Choice?”: an empowering message of the power of conviction. “What Is Your Choice?” is the creation of published author, Eric Blake, who holds a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies, a master’s in ministry, and a doctorate in theology. Eric has had the opportunity to teach for multiple Christian schools and colleges. He works for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Blake shares, “Jesus Christ offers you salvation. It’s a free gift, but it’s up to you to receive it. You have a choice to make. What is your choice?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric Blake’s new book is a compelling exploration of the profound and eternal significance of the choice of salvation, guiding readers through a thought-provoking journey that prompts introspection and spiritual contemplation.
Consumers can purchase “What Is Your Choice?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What Is Your Choice?" contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
