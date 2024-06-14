Suzi Francis’s Newly Released "Be Strong and Courageous" is an Inspirational Tale of Love and Redemption
“Be Strong and Courageous” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suzi Francis is a heartwarming story of faith, love, and resilience. Set against the backdrop of college life, the book follows the journey of Amber and Julius as they navigate their pasts, confront their fears, and discover the transformative power of grace and forgiveness.
Pottstown, PA, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Be Strong and Courageous”: a captivating narrative of love, faith, and second chances. “Be Strong and Courageous” is the creation of published author, Suzi Francis, a native of the Philadelphia suburbs who graduated from Tyler School of Art with a BFA. Suzi has been married for twenty years to her beloved renaissance man. They have two outstanding sons and an adorable lab-hound mix, Apollo.
Francis shares, “Julius and Amber have known each other for years, attending the same high school, even though they were not friends. They hung out in different crowds. Amber was part of the 'popular' crowd, while Julius was considered a 'geek' by Amber’s friends. It isn’t until commencement when they discover that they will attend the same college.
“Amber is struck by panic since she has been living a secret life since she was a little girl. All her life, she hid from her friends what went on at her house and at the hands of her high school boyfriend. Amber wanted to run away from the pain and the rumors. Going away to college was Amber’s chance to escape and start over—until Julius.
“Julius loves Jesus and his family. Every day, Julius tries to show Christ through his actions. He knew what people called him, and Julius didn’t care. People’s opinions of him did not determine what he thought of himself. When Julius sees Amber on campus, he shows Amber kindness and grace. As their friendship grows and romance blossoms, Julius works to show Amber who Jesus is and what a gentleman looks like.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suzi Francis’s new book is a testament to the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit. Through its poignant storytelling and uplifting message, this book is sure to inspire readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Be Strong and Courageous” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Be Strong and Courageous,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
