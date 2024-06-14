Suzi Francis’s Newly Released "Be Strong and Courageous" is an Inspirational Tale of Love and Redemption

“Be Strong and Courageous” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suzi Francis is a heartwarming story of faith, love, and resilience. Set against the backdrop of college life, the book follows the journey of Amber and Julius as they navigate their pasts, confront their fears, and discover the transformative power of grace and forgiveness.