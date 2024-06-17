Author Angelina Hamilton’s New Book, "Driven: Against All Odds," is a Fascinating Story of a Young Nurse Who Manages to Find Love After Losing Her Memory
Recent release “Driven: Against all Odds” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Angelina Hamilton is a compelling tale of love, identity, and overcoming obstacles that follows Sabrina, a young nurse who loses her memory after an accident. As she navigates her feelings for a charming executive from a different world, she grapples with the fear of her past returning.
Pflugerville, TX, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Angelina Hamilton, a loving wife and mother who holds a background in nursing, has completed her new book, “Driven: Against all Odds”: a compelling novel that centers around a nurse named Sabrina, who finds herself falling head over heels for a handsome corporate executive after a terrible accident causes her to lose her memory.
Since childhood, author Angelina Hamilton has always loved books and writing. With a college education in nursing and years of experience working in hospitals and home health settings, she weaves characters, locations, and scenarios from her favorite places. Currently, the author resides in Texas with her husband, two children, and multiple pets. She loves animals, especially horses, and nature. When she’s not spending time with her family or writing, you can find her out riding her horse.
“Sabrina is a young nurse, new to her profession, struggling to fit in at work,” writes Hamilton. “After an accident, she loses her memory, and in her quest to find herself, she falls in love. But they belong to opposite worlds. She, a young Caucasian shy nurse from the suburbs of Boston. He, a handsome, charming African American executive from the big city. Afraid to give love a chance, Sabrina also worries what will happen when she regains her memories. But when she looks into those strong brown eyes, it’s hard to remember at all what the right thing to do is.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Angelina Hamilton’s gripping tale skillfully navigates the complexities of human emotions, delving into Sabrina's journey, readers as she confronts her fears and embraces the possibility of a new beginning. Drawing on the author’s desire to inspire readers to celebrate life itself, “Driven: Against all Odds” will resonate with readers of all backgrounds and leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Driven: Against all Odds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
