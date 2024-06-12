Cleinman National Meeting Focuses on Empowerment
Oneonta, NY, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cleinman Performance Partners held its semi-annual Network meeting on May 30 - 31 at the Hilton DFW Lakes Conference Center in Dallas, TX. The focus and theme of the meeting was “Empowerment” as it relates to the eyecare industry and specifically, what that means for independent eyecare practice optometrist/owners and managers.
Setting the stage for the theme and discussing the gaps between generations in the workplace and how to bridge those gaps was the meeting’s keynote speaker, Meagan Johnson, a multi-generational expert and co-author of a best-selling book: Generations Inc., Managing the Friction Between Generations at Work. Meagan helped to empower the meeting’s audience of eyecare practice owners and team leaders with the knowledge they need to understand better and communicate more effectively with their multi-generational staff members.
In the intimate peer-to-peer wisdom-sharing groups, which remain the heart and soul of each Cleinman meeting, discussions surrounding practice processes, growth strategies, empowering their teams and themselves, and staffing shortages were the common threads among all groups.
Alan Cleinman, CEO and Founder of Cleinman Performance Partners stated, “Most optometrists are hugely focused on the day-to-day operations of their practice. Cleinman Performance Network partner practices strongly benefit from the opportunity to invest several days each year thinking about their business strategically. Our partner practices are focused on what they want from their business…and life. As the saying goes, without a destination in mind, any road will get you there.”
Over 130 participants from across the country, including Canada, enjoyed this informative and interactive two-day event, leaving with new inspiration and strategies to tackle and resolve challenges within their eyecare practice. The success of the 2024 Dallas meeting has been built on a succession of Cleinman Performance Partners meetings since 2000.
About Cleinman Performance Partners
Founded in 1989, Cleinman Performance Partners provides business solutions to larger independent optometry practices and select vendors who serve them. Our mission is to transform lives through recognized and realized possibilities. Now in its 24th year, Cleinman Performance Network is a business development support network comprised of many of North America’s leading independent optometry practices. For more information on Cleinman Performance Partners, visit www.cleinman.com.
