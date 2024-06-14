Patrick Knobloch’s Newly Released “Book IV: Demons, Kryptonite, Points of Idiocy, and Shades of Crazy” is a Thought-Provoking Dive Into Life’s Contrasts
“Book IV: Demons, Kryptonite, Points of Idiocy, and Shades of Crazy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patrick Knobloch invites readers on a reflective exploration of life's dichotomies and challenges. Through a series of thought-provoking essays, Knobloch delves into the dualities of human existence, from the negative forces that can weigh us down to the positive influences that uplift and inspire.
Du Bois, PA, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Book IV: Demons, Kryptonite, Points of Idiocy, and Shades of Crazy,” a compelling examination of life's complexities and contrasts, is the creation of published author, Patrick Knobloch.
Knobloch shares, “In 1965, a rock group named The Byrds reached back over 2,000 years and took verses from the book of Ecclesiastes in the Bible. When they released their song, the world sang 'To everything - turn, turn, turn; There is a season - turn, turn, turn.' Now, fifty years later, my book lets you consider these Old Testament words and evaluate their truth in your life. You first consider the role of choice and chance and then examine the negative side of life including natural disasters, demons, teasers, seductresses, weights, kryptonite, parasites, lunacy, idiocy, and other adverse influences. Next, you examine the positive side including angels, updrafts, sunshine, spinach, holidays/vacations, values, flowers, infusions, charms, and other positive influences. At the book’s end, you determine how you see life and make plans to grow your life using your gifts and blessings.
“There are more than two dozen essays in this book, and you reveal your thinking as you answer each essay question. Then I ask you to go online and post your anonymous answer on the website created just for this book. Your answer will be added to the Worldwide Bank of Wisdom© we will create together. Be part of this effort and help the world learn again!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick Knobloch’s new book is an engaging installment to the “From Nothing to Nothing and Everything in Between” series.
Consumers can purchase “Demons, Kryptonite, Points of Idiocy, and Shades of Crazy: Book IV” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Book IV: Demons, Kryptonite, Points of Idiocy, and Shades of Crazy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
