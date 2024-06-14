Patrick Knobloch’s Newly Released “Book IV: Demons, Kryptonite, Points of Idiocy, and Shades of Crazy” is a Thought-Provoking Dive Into Life’s Contrasts

“Book IV: Demons, Kryptonite, Points of Idiocy, and Shades of Crazy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patrick Knobloch invites readers on a reflective exploration of life's dichotomies and challenges. Through a series of thought-provoking essays, Knobloch delves into the dualities of human existence, from the negative forces that can weigh us down to the positive influences that uplift and inspire.