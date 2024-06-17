Jour’nae’s Newly Released "All You" Paints a Heartfelt Tapestry of the Ways in Which God Reaches Out to Each of Us
“All You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jour’nae is a poignant exploration of love, faith, and redemption as protagonist Lori grapples with unforeseen twists and turns in her life, while her friends and church members face their own challenges that only God can resolve.
New York, NY, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “All You”: a touching narrative that unveils the intricacies of love and faith. “All You” is the creation of published author, Jour’nae.
Jour'nae shares, “Lori is in love with a man she doesn’t know. A friendly wager gets her to reveal her feelings, but she could never have predicted how this small decision would change everything. Will Lori be able to navigate the twists and turns of her new path?
“Meanwhile, Lori’s friends and church members have problems of their own. Abusive partners, lascivious secrets, sexual identity, and many other problems that only God can fix.
“Can they hold out for the Lord to answer their prayers, or will time get the best of them all?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jour’nae’s new book a compelling narrative that delves into the complexities of human relationships, faith, and the transformative power of God’s intervention.
Consumers can purchase “All You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
