Lanika Announces Release of ASAP 2023 V1 SP3 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)
ASAP 2023 V1 SP3 includes licensing support of Windows 11 Pro Editions and upgrades licensing runtime environments to Sentinel 9.12.
Bangalore, India, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Breault Research Organization, Inc. (BRO), is pleased to announce the release of ASAP 2023 V1 SP3.
This latest release focuses on licensing support for Windows 11 Pro Editions and continues the infrastructure enhancements and renovations of ASAP 2023 V1.
ASAP 2023 V1 SP3 Update
ASAP 2023 V1 SP3 upgrades current licensing runtime version to the Windows 11 Pro Editions compatible version Sentinel 9.12. Combined with Windows 11 Pro Editions enhanced performance and security capabilities, the Sentinel 9.12 upgrade provides vastly improved performance and security over previous licensing runtimes.
ASAP 2023 V1 marked the starting point of toolset modernization and adoption of a new development process.
ASAP 2023 V1 was compiled using Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 integrated with the Intel oneAPI HPC toolset. This upgrade enabled compilation of BreaultSWD software products, resulting in greater operational compatibility and efficiency with Microsoft Windows 10/11 operating systems.
The BreaultSWD development process is now refined to rapidly address customer issues and inquiries via the Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) methodology. The result? More frequent releases with less impact between major releases.
For additional details about Light Source Libraries and other new features, request full Release Notes by emailing: info@lanikasolutions.com
ASAP software offers optical system designers, engineers, and optical scientists unmatched analyses capability, flexibility, speed, and accuracy. Put ASAP to the test. Request your free trial: software.breault.com/asap
About Lanika Solutions
Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Breault Research Organization (BRO), Reactive Systems, ThermoFisher Scientific, and MatCalc Engineering, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, 3d visualization and analysis, thermo-mechanical simulation, image processing, and more.
Visit www.lanikasolutions.com to learn more.
About Breault Research Organization (BRO)
Breault Research Organization (BRO) is an optical engineering and software firm founded by Dr. Robert Breault and headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. BRO provides optical software products – ASAP, APEX and ReflectorCAD – and training courses that help optical scientists and engineers turn creative visions into working prototypes. BRO is regarded throughout the industry for its work in space instrumentation and beyond state-of-the-art projects for top government labs, research institutions, and Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at: software.breault.com/about
Visit https://software.breault.com to learn more.
