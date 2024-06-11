GivingTuesday Elects New Members to Board of Directors and Welcomes Chief Financial Officer and Chief Global Strategy & Partnerships Officer to Executive Leadership Team
New York, NY, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GivingTuesday, the global generosity movement, announced new members of its Board of Directors and executive leadership team today. Cecilia Conrad, PhD, Gibril Faal, and Gretchen Rubin were elected to the Board of Directors, and Richa Chopra Mistry, CPA and Chris Worman have joined the organization’s executive leadership team as the inaugural Chief Financial Officer and Chief Global Strategy & Partnerships Officer, respectively.
Mistry will manage GivingTuesday’s financial matters and most recently served as the Vice President of Finance at the Global Fund for Children. Worman, who has worked at the intersection of philanthropy, technology, and community organizing throughout his career, will oversee the organization’s five Global Hubs (Africa, Europe, India, Latin America & the Caribbean, and US & Canada) and its broader global growth strategy and partnerships development.
“The first 12 years of GivingTuesday have been fueled by constant learning, unbridled innovation, and relentless collaboration. Because of the strong foundation and infrastructure we’ve built, the locally-led and leader-driven global generosity movement has achieved unprecedented impact, while being nimble, creative, and dynamic,” said Asha Curran, Chief Executive Officer of GivingTuesday. “Our new board members, Cecilia, Gibril, and Gretchen, and executive team members, Richa and Chris, are joining at a pivotal moment in GivingTuesday’s story, and I’m thrilled to be working alongside these talented and inspiring leaders as we write our next chapter - one that is incredibly exciting and paved with limitless possibilities to continue unleashing the power of generosity in service of a better world.”
Chaired by Rob Reich, Professor of Social Ethics of Science and Technology at Stanford University, GivingTuesday’s Board of Directors is a preeminent group of 14 leaders with deep social impact experience spanning multiple industries. The Board of Directors offers critical guidance and ensures that GivingTuesday steadfastly pursues its mission.
"I’m delighted to welcome the three newest members of GivingTuesday’s Board of Directors. Each brings a wealth of experience and distinctive perspective to GivingTuesday. They also share a deep commitment to our mission of inspiring generosity worldwide and to the network of community leaders at the heart of this movement," said Rob Reich, Board Chair of GivingTuesday. "At a time of growing division and deepening polarization, we need radical generosity and community more than ever. Their guidance will provide valuable support to the GivingTuesday team and movement, as we work to foster and inspire a transformative culture of increased giving, community care, and civic participation."
Conrad is the founder and chief executive officer of Lever for Change, which connects donors with problem solvers to find and fund bold, effective solutions to accelerate social change, and senior advisor at the MacArthur Foundation. Faal is the co-founder and director of GK Partners and a visiting professor in practice at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Rubin is a New York Times bestselling author, podcaster, speaker, happiness expert, and the founder of The Happiness Project, an ecosystem of products and tools to help people become happier, healthier, more productive, and more creative.
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in more than 100 countries across the globe. An integral part of the global generosity movement is the GivingTuesday organization, staff, and Board of Directors, which offer support and resources to GivingTuesday leaders and foster connection and collaboration across the network.
To learn more about GivingTuesday, please visit: www.givingtuesday.org.
