Jessie Adkinson’s Newly Released "Mulligan" is a Sweet Story of Faith and Friendship from a Creative Perspective
“Mulligan” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessie Adkinson is a heartwarming children's book that follows the adventures of a turtle named Mulligan as he learns valuable lessons about faith and trust in God.
Newan, GA, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mulligan”: a lighthearted resource for learning key lessons of faith. “Mulligan” is the creation of published author, Jessie Adkinson, a dedicated wife, mother, and educator.
Adkinson shares, “Mulligan is a good turtle but doesn’t always rely on his faith in God. Mulligan is obsessed with the famous Alligator and can’t believe he could win an opportunity to spend extra time with him. Mulligan learns along the way a vital lesson in trusting God and not lean on other forms of trust. Mulligan is a rich children’s Christian story that teaches about faith and idolatry.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessie Adkinson’s new book is a captivating story that will resonate with children and adults alike. With its charming illustrations and timeless message, this book is sure to become a beloved addition to any family's library.
Consumers can purchase “Mulligan” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mulligan,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
