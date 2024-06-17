Norbert Negron’s Newly Released "The Bowhunter" is a Gripping and Patriotic Adventure Exploring Faith, Resilience, and the Fight Against Corruption

“The Bowhunter” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norbert Negron is a thrilling narrative that delves into the timeless struggle between good and evil in a contemporary setting. The story follows the journey of a renowned hunter whose faith and resilience are tested to the extreme.