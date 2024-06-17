Sirpa White’s Newly Released "A Visit to Denmark" Invites Readers on an Enchanting Nordic Adventure
“A Visit to Denmark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sirpa White introduces young readers to the captivating world of Denmark through the eyes of siblings Jeremy and April. As they embark on an exciting journey filled with mermaids, Legos, and fascinating stories, children are inspired to explore the wonders of the world and embrace the diversity of cultures.
Lake Worth, FL, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Visit to Denmark”: an enchanting tale of adventure and discovery. “A Visit to Denmark” is the creation of published author, Sirpa White, who was born in Helsinki, Finland. When she was a young child, her family left Finland and moved to the United States. They settled in south Florida. Sirpa grew up and still lives in south Florida. Sirpa worked as a preschool teacher, and then she became the Director of Admissions for a private Christian school in Lake Worth, of which she was a founding member. During her twenty-five years at the school, she organized many book fairs and fundraisers to purchase books for the children to read. Realizing the importance of children’s books, she created their first library. In addition to writing, Sirpa enjoys morning walks, cooking, playing word games, traveling, and spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
White shares, “Come join Jeremy and his younger sister, April, on their adventure in Denmark. When their family travels to this small country in northern Europe, the fun begins. From mermaids to Legos, Denmark has many interesting stories to share.
“This book is for children who want to hear about lands far away and dream of traveling around the globe.
“Discover that it’s a big world out there. There are many places to visit and explore. Every country, with different people and different languages, is unique in its own way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sirpa White’s new book is an enjoyable installment to the “Let's Explore The Nordic Countries” series.
Consumers can purchase “A Visit to Denmark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Visit to Denmark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
