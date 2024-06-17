Kat Gady’s New Book, "The Celtic Ghost of the House of Tennant," Weaves a Story of Love, Defiance, and the Secrets of an Ancient Stone House in Kentucky
New York, NY, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kat Gady, a loving mother and grandmother who has a fascination for history and her Scottish and English ancestry, has completed her most recent book, “The Celtic Ghost of the House of Tennant”: a gripping novel that follows two lovers whose paths converge amidst the mysteries of the old house, where secrets lie waiting to be uncovered.
A native of East Liverpool, Ohio, author Kat Gady eventually relocated to Baltimore, Maryland, but eventually returned to her small-town roots she had been missing. In her spare time, Kat loves being creative, whether it be drawing, photography, or writing. She also loves camping and enjoys spending time out in nature with her family and friends, especially her two granddaughters.
“Deep in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky sat an old stone house built before the Revolutionary War,” shares Gady. “It had been a place that cried out for many years while ghosts of the past walked its halls. The house had seen good and evil and screamed out for the justice that it deserved. Many had come and gone as the house waited for the rightful owner. The stone house would only permit the one who would bring beauty and happiness back to enter through its doors.
“Colton had dedicated his life to being a deputy. His love for his town, family, and job had cost him the love of a woman. His trust in women had made him bitter and distrustful. He wasn’t willing to put his heart on the line again.
“A new beginning, a new future, a new lease on life. Quinn had waited for a chance to escape the trauma she had endured at the hands of her fiancé, a man who she loved. In one drunken fit of rage, it was all gone. She never looked back as she fled Boston.
“Defiance and battles lead to hope, love, and devotion as Colton and Quinn butted heads, trying to find their way. A secret room was revealed. Would the magic return to the mountains and the land surrounding the house? And if not, how long would it last before death and despair would try to destroy it again?
“The Scottish clans would have to stand together to ensure their beliefs and traditions were not silenced again as their ancestors once were.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kat Gady’s book will take readers on a thrilling journey as Colton and Quinn navigate the challenges of the present while confronting the shadows of history that loom over their ancient house. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Celtic Ghost of the House of Tennant” presents a spellbinding tale of romance, mystery, and the supernatural that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Celtic Ghost of the House of Tennant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
