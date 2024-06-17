Autym Laliberte’s New Book, "Oversharing: A Collection of Poetry," Delving Into Themes of Abuse, Depression, Heartbreak, and the Complexities of Human Relationships
New York, NY, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Autym Laliberte, a single mother in southern New Hampshire who has been writing stories for twenty years and poetry for fifteen years, has completed her most recent book, “Oversharing: A Collection of Poetry”: a powerful journey through poetry exploring themes of trauma, healing, and self-discovery.
“‘Oversharing’ is a collection of the most raw and intense emotions felt throughout the course of seven years of trauma,” writes Laliberte. “It deals with themes of abuse, depression and anxiety, relationship trauma, heartbreak, and healing. It takes a dive into the ways we perceive our relationships with family, friends, partners, and ourselves.”
Published by Fulton Books, Autym Laliberte’s book offers a candid exploration that perfectly captures the complexities of human connection, inviting readers to reflect on their own experiences of love, loss, and longing. With its stark honesty and beautiful prose, “Oversharing” serves as a poignant reminder that, even in one’s darkest moments, there is always hope for a brighter tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Oversharing: A Collection of Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
