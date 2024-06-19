Kiva McClendon Crutcher’s New Book, “The Secrets I Kept,” Recounts the Author’s Struggles with Childhood Abuse, Her Battle with Addiction, and Her Path to Recovery
Murfreesboro, TN, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kiva McClendon Crutcher, a loving wife and mother who is currently working towards obtaining her master’s in counseling, has completed her most recent book, “The Secrets I Kept”: a powerful and deeply personal memoir that details the author’s journey of healing from addiction caused by childhood trauma.
“After many years in recovery, I decided to write my story!” shares Crutcher. “Not just to rid some of my unresolved issues about the past but to also contribute to the healing process of others that may be suffering from their own personal traumas and may be living with shame and guilt. I also wanted to share how God delivered me as He provided many places of refuge and led me to people and places that would understand my journey and were able to provide me with the information I so desperately needed. I call it a journey because I believe that life is a process of discovering our own true selves without limitations. I also believe that God has a perfect plan for all lives, and although we get bumps and bruises on the way, as long as we don’t give up or cave in, we will not only discover some amazing truths about ourselves. We will also come to find that we have a God-given right to live a prosperous life here on earth.
“Navigating through the dark times of my life was tough. It hurt like hell as I experienced many days of hopelessness. I felt powerless because I didn’t know how to cope with the trauma I had endured. Therefore, I believed every distorted thought and feeling that came to me as result of my sexual abuse. Self-obsession coupled with fear shaped my life, and drugs became the solution to what seemed to be a mental and emotional dilemma. My false sense of courage and pride would lead me to jails and institutions as I experienced a spiritual death, and although it took a long time, energy, and a lot of therapy to find my voice, it was well worth it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kiva McClendon Crutcher’s book is a compelling and emotionally stirring story of strength and resilience that reveals how the author’s faith became her guiding light through the darkness, helping her put the broken pieces together after years of pain and suffering. Through sharing her story, Crutcher hopes to connect with and uplift those who may be struggling with trauma and substance-use disorders, providing a lifeline through their own personal journey of recovery.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Secrets I Kept” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
