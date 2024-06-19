S.M. Naylar’s New Book, “I Should Have Written That Down: A Book of Random Poems,” Presents a Captivating and Emotionally Stirring Series of Poetry and Ruminations
Vista, CA, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author S.M. Naylar, who grew up in Sierra Madre, California, and loves a good joke and anything medieval, has completed his most recent book, “I Should Have Written That Down: A Book of Random Poems”: a poignant and heartfelt collection of poems that range from a wide variety of topics to explore the author’s reflections on the world around him.
Naylar shares, “Memories and mysteries that have popped in my head || Puzzles and limericks that show up before I go to bed || This and much more reside within this book || Satisfy your curiosity and let’s take a look”
Published by Fulton Books, S.M. Naylar’s book is sure to transport readers from all walks of life as they follow along on the author’s incredibly personal and intimate journey of self-discovery through prose. Engaging and beautifully crafted, Naylar shares his poems in the hope of encouraging and inspiring readers with messages of hope with each entry.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “I Should Have Written That Down: A Book of Random Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Naylar shares, “Memories and mysteries that have popped in my head || Puzzles and limericks that show up before I go to bed || This and much more reside within this book || Satisfy your curiosity and let’s take a look”
Published by Fulton Books, S.M. Naylar’s book is sure to transport readers from all walks of life as they follow along on the author’s incredibly personal and intimate journey of self-discovery through prose. Engaging and beautifully crafted, Naylar shares his poems in the hope of encouraging and inspiring readers with messages of hope with each entry.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “I Should Have Written That Down: A Book of Random Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories