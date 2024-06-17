"Be Still," by Shalise Jacobsen, Tells of Her Faith Through Many Personal Challenges, Including a Failed Marriage to a Homosexual Man and Struggles as a Single Mother
Recent release “Be Still” a new book from Covenant Books author Shalise Jacobsen is a poignant and deeply personal tale of faith, hope, and spiritual healing that will keep the pages turning as Shalise bears it all for readers to discover. Expertly paced and shockingly human, “Be Still” delivers a groundbreaking ride that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Layton, UT, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shalise Jacobsen, a devoted mother, daughter, friend, and special educator whose greatest blessings are her family and her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has completed her new book, “Be Still”: a poignant memoir detailing the author’s struggles and how, through her relationship with the Lord, she managed to rise above it all and survive.
“My story includes the history of my marriage to a man who struggles with homosexuality, along with the challenges of raising two special needs foster children and my own young son,” writes Shalise. “It speaks of the very real pain and very real blessings that came as I persevered through a nine-year marriage and the years of single parenting that followed.”
The author continues, “My hope in making this story public is that others may come to understand the challenges that many families face when homosexuality touches their lives. It is a very real, heartbreaking, soul-defining struggle. It is also my hope that those who are dealing with any challenge, whatever it may be, will come to know that our Father and His perfect, selfless Son will lift, strengthen, and carry us through every trial. Because of our Savior, we can find stillness during our darkest hours.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, “Be Still” is an emotionally stirring true account of the author’s trials. Engaging and thought-provoking, Shalise explores how she persevered through it all with the help of her faith and God’s guiding light.
Readers can purchase “Be Still” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
