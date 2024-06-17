Author Monique Niemaszyk’s New Book, “A Maple Syrup Christmas,” is a Heartfelt Story of a Photojournalist Who Undergoes a Powerful Life Change While Home for the Holidays
Recent release “A Maple Syrup Christmas” from Covenant Books author Monique Niemaszyk is a compelling novel that follows Anna, a photojournalist who moves back home during the holidays while on assignment and must help her father prepare for the upcoming Maple Christmas Fair in order to save the family’s maple syrup business.
Litchfield, NH, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Monique Niemaszyk, a Catholic writer, wife, mom, grandmother, registered nurse, science teacher, and screenplay writer, has completed her new book, “A Maple Syrup Christmas”: a fascinating story of a young photojournalist who returns home during the holidays to help save her father’s maple syrup business, while learning to let go of the pain from her past and appreciate what is right in front of her.
Author Monique Niemaszyk lives in a quiet rural town in southern New Hampshire with Mark, her husband of thirty-nine years. She has five children and six grandchildren, and spending time with her family is her greatest joy. When she is not writing, the author can be found by the sea or a lake, or in the White Mountains of New Hampshire with close friends and family.
“Anna, a photojournalist in New York City, has avoided returning home to New Hampshire since her mom died,” writes Niemaszyk. “Now, she suspects that her dad is troubled by something serious. Luckily, her next assignment brings her home for Christmas. Anna's dad shares that a contractor has made an offer on their maple syrup-producing property. He also shares that he needs help organizing the Maple Christmas Fair on Christmas Eve.
“An accident at the barn limits her dad's ability to work on the fair and around the business. Anna meets The Maple Barn's handsome property manager and his younger brother, who has Down's syndrome. Keeping the business running smoothly, praying together, and finding joy in holiday traditions help the threesome grow close during this season of hope.
“Mysteries have been all around since Anna returned home. The wind wants to deliver a message, or is it her imagination? Christmas miracles are abundant at The Maple Barn, and the wind soon quiets down.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Monique Niemaszyk’s new book is a riveting and emotionally stirring tale that will transport readers as they follow along on Anna’s path to reconnecting with her roots and opening her heart to the chances in front of her. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Maple Syrup Christmas” will keep the pages turning, inviting readers to revisit this instant Christmas classic over and over again.
Readers can purchase “A Maple Syrup Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
