Author Monique Niemaszyk’s New Book, “A Maple Syrup Christmas,” is a Heartfelt Story of a Photojournalist Who Undergoes a Powerful Life Change While Home for the Holidays

Recent release “A Maple Syrup Christmas” from Covenant Books author Monique Niemaszyk is a compelling novel that follows Anna, a photojournalist who moves back home during the holidays while on assignment and must help her father prepare for the upcoming Maple Christmas Fair in order to save the family’s maple syrup business.