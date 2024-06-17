Author Bradley Herrick’s New Book, "A Long Walk South: Adventures and Tales from the Appalachian Trail," is an Unforgettable True-Life Adventure
Recent release “A Long Walk South: Adventures and Tales from the Appalachian Trail” from Page Publishing author Bradley Herrick invites readers to follow Brad as he tries to conquer the extraordinary as he walks almost 2,200 miles from Katahdin in Maine through fourteen states to Springer Mountain in Georgia.
Newbury, MA, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bradley Herrick, an outdoor enthusiast, avid adventurer, boatbuilder, environmental scientist, and water guru, has completed his new book, “A Long Walk South: Adventures and Tales from the Appalachian Trail”: a captivating narrative that follows the author’s once-in-a-lifetime journey.
As his average life slowly takes a back seat, it’s gradually replaced with exciting, funny, and ridiculous adventures, both on and off the trail, with friends old and new. It’s a trail of discovery as Brad finds perseverance, adventure, an expanded worldview, a love of food and reading, the proper use of diaper rash cream, and the journey out of the “average” category.
Author Bradley Herrick writes, “I think it’s been over a week since my boots were last dry. Yeah, that sounds about right. Between rain every other day and flooded sections of the trail, thanks to the late snowmelt of Northern Maine, dry socks seem like a distant memory. The rain yesterday on top of Baldpate Mountain felt like hiking in front of a pressure washer when the winds whipped up to forty miles per hour. Thankfully, today was only a drenching, torrential rain. On days like this, I wonder why I even bother with a raincoat. It’s certainly not keeping me dry, and at a teeth-chattering fortyish degrees, it’s not keeping me warm either. I took a long draw from my HydraPak and checked in on Nate.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bradley Herrick’s remarkable work offers readers a glimpse into the author’s life-changing experience.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “A Long Walk South: Adventures and Tales from the Appalachian Trail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As his average life slowly takes a back seat, it’s gradually replaced with exciting, funny, and ridiculous adventures, both on and off the trail, with friends old and new. It’s a trail of discovery as Brad finds perseverance, adventure, an expanded worldview, a love of food and reading, the proper use of diaper rash cream, and the journey out of the “average” category.
Author Bradley Herrick writes, “I think it’s been over a week since my boots were last dry. Yeah, that sounds about right. Between rain every other day and flooded sections of the trail, thanks to the late snowmelt of Northern Maine, dry socks seem like a distant memory. The rain yesterday on top of Baldpate Mountain felt like hiking in front of a pressure washer when the winds whipped up to forty miles per hour. Thankfully, today was only a drenching, torrential rain. On days like this, I wonder why I even bother with a raincoat. It’s certainly not keeping me dry, and at a teeth-chattering fortyish degrees, it’s not keeping me warm either. I took a long draw from my HydraPak and checked in on Nate.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bradley Herrick’s remarkable work offers readers a glimpse into the author’s life-changing experience.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “A Long Walk South: Adventures and Tales from the Appalachian Trail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories