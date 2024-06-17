Author Bradley Herrick’s New Book, "A Long Walk South: Adventures and Tales from the Appalachian Trail," is an Unforgettable True-Life Adventure

Recent release “A Long Walk South: Adventures and Tales from the Appalachian Trail” from Page Publishing author Bradley Herrick invites readers to follow Brad as he tries to conquer the extraordinary as he walks almost 2,200 miles from Katahdin in Maine through fourteen states to Springer Mountain in Georgia.