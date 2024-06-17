Author Paul Kapetanakis, aka Mad Dog, and Co-Author Teresa Brandt’s New Book, “Assumed Armed and Dangerous,” is an Inspiring Journey of Recovery and Healing
Recent release “Assumed Armed and Dangerous” from Page Publishing author Paul Kapetanakis, aka Mad Dog, and co-author Teresa Brandt is a raw and captivating account of the author’s battles with addiction and his triumphant journey toward redemption and self-discovery, providing readers with an unfiltered glimpse into the chaos and despair that defined his darkest days.
Dedham, MA, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul Kapetanakis, aka Mad Dog, and co-author Teresa Brandt have completed their new book, “Assumed Armed and Dangerous”: a gripping and powerful memoir that details the author’s struggles with substance abuse and how he managed to overcome it all in order to rebuild his life.
“When I first met Paul many years ago in 1972, his journey was just beginning. In fact, he had a very long way to go,” writes Arthur E. Dell Orto, PhD. “I can vividly recall my first meeting with an unkempt, hardened criminal and drug abuser who happened to find his way to Project Discovery.
“... In one of our early meetings, Paul asked me what he had to change. My response was ‘everything.’ The way you think and act, how you feel about and see yourself, and most importantly, your values. This would not be an easy road or a pleasant one. Over the years, Paul began to increase his successes and limit the impact of his failures. Or as we in psychology prefer to say, ‘effectively cope with the consequences of his choices.’
“Fortunately, Paul was able to negotiate the complexities and challenges which were part of life on the street, life during rehabilitation, and life as a normal person. ‘Assumed Armed and Dangerous’ creates a realistic perspective about life under the influence and the consequences for living on the edge. In reading this manuscript, I realized that ‘being well’ is not easy and that the most important lesson is that we as people can become well, attain great heights despite ourselves, if we access positive role models and resources.”
Published by Page Publishing, Paul Kapetanakis, aka Mad Dog, and co-author Teresa Brandt’s enlightening tale stands as a testament to Kapetanakis’s courage and determination to confront his demons head-on and emerge stronger on the other side. With its raw emotion and powerful narrative, this memoir is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration in the face of adversity to help those facing a similar battle that they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Assumed Armed and Dangerous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
