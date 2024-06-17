Author Paul Kapetanakis, aka Mad Dog, and Co-Author Teresa Brandt’s New Book, “Assumed Armed and Dangerous,” is an Inspiring Journey of Recovery and Healing

Recent release “Assumed Armed and Dangerous” from Page Publishing author Paul Kapetanakis, aka Mad Dog, and co-author Teresa Brandt is a raw and captivating account of the author’s battles with addiction and his triumphant journey toward redemption and self-discovery, providing readers with an unfiltered glimpse into the chaos and despair that defined his darkest days.