RX Japan to Gather Industry Leaders and Cutting-Edge Technologies at COMNEXT, Unlocking Next-Gen Communication
Tokyo, Japan, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The global communications industry is set to converge at COMNEXT, the premier international trade show dedicated to next-generation communication technologies, taking place at Tokyo Big Sight from June 26 to 28, 2024, where leading professionals from around the world will gather to showcase groundbreaking advancements driving the future of communication.
Next-generation communication takes centre stage at COMNEXT. As the demand for advanced communication solutions increases across various industries, so does the need for innovative technologies and infrastructure. COMNEXT addresses this need by serving as a vital platform showcasing the power of digital transformation (DX) in the communication sector.
This three-day exhibition will feature technologies such as 6G, which is poised to revolutionise the digital world from mobile internet speeds to industrial automation. It will also highlight the potential of Private 5G networks and how they offer secure connectivity for businesses, as well as the expanding ecosystem of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the latest advancements in optical communications and video transmission.
COMNEXT gathers these groundbreaking technologies all under one roof, providing a comprehensive showcase through seven specialised worlds: 5G/6G World, 5G/6G Material World, Private 5G World, Edge AI/IoT World, Optical Communication World (FOE), and Video Transmission World.
One of COMNEXT’s most compelling features is its international reach. This year, the event is set to attract 200 exhibitors and 20,000 visitors from around the world, fostering international collaboration and innovation. This presents a unique opportunity for participants to connect with the industry’s leading figures, discover pioneering innovations firsthand, and gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of communication technologies.
From long-established names to today’s emerging visionaries, COMNEXT offers a global hub where professionals can connect, share ideas, and accelerate the development of next-generation communication solutions.
Organised by RX Japan Ltd., COMNEXT boasts a prestigious Advisory Committee comprised of thought leaders and executives from prominent tech companies such as NTT, Nokia, NEC, Ericsson, Fujitsu, and more. This distinguished panel of experts guides the way for COMNEXT, adding to the event a wealth of relevant knowledge and experience, ensuring that the show delivers unparalleled learning and networking opportunities for attendees and exhibitors alike.
Whether a business owner seeking to stay ahead of the curve or a company aiming to take innovations to a global audience, this event is the place to be. Register to visit or learn more about COMNEXT through the official website.
Join the event at Tokyo Big Sight on June 26–28 and be at the forefront of communication.
About RX (Reed Exhibitions)
RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
About RX Japan
RX Japan organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intex Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details.
