Author James Matthew Rioux’s New Book, “God Left Footprints on My Heart: Stories Worth Sharing,” is a Heartfelt Collection of Life’s Moments, Inspiration, and Legacy

Recent release “God Left Footprints on My Heart: Stories Worth Sharing” from Covenant Books author James Matthew Rioux invites readers on a poignant journey through the stories that have shaped the author's life and will encourage them to leave behind a legacy of love, faith, and inspiration for future generations.