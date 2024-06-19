Author James Matthew Rioux’s New Book, “God Left Footprints on My Heart: Stories Worth Sharing,” is a Heartfelt Collection of Life’s Moments, Inspiration, and Legacy
Recent release “God Left Footprints on My Heart: Stories Worth Sharing” from Covenant Books author James Matthew Rioux invites readers on a poignant journey through the stories that have shaped the author's life and will encourage them to leave behind a legacy of love, faith, and inspiration for future generations.
Port Allen, LA, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Matthew Rioux, a truck driver with twenty-five years of experience and nearing retirement, has completed his new book, “God Left Footprints on My Heart: Stories Worth Sharing”: a compelling journey of reflection and inspiration filled with poignant anecdotes, personal reflections, and words of wisdom that capture the essence of life's most precious moments and the power of storytelling to leave a lasting legacy.
“Have you ever begun to notice seemingly random events in your life that, at some point, came together in your mind in the form of a story that yearned to be shared?” writes Rioux. “(I have) had many such thoughts throughout (my) sixty-five years but never lifted a pen. That is, until (my) daughter forcibly encouraged (me) to start writing. ‘Daddy!’ she screamed into the phone. ‘I don’t want something to happen to you before your grandchildren have a chance to read or hear your stories.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Matthew Rioux’s new book will give readers the opportunity to reflect on their own life experiences and the stories that have shaped their journey as they follow each of the author’s tales. Through Rioux's heartfelt storytelling and unwavering faith, “God Left Footprints on My Heart: Stories Worth Sharing” serves as a reminder that every moment leaves a lasting impression.
Readers can purchase “God Left Footprints on My Heart: Stories Worth Sharing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
