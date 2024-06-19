Ronald Devera’s New Book, "Life Experience: Leading to Hell and Back to God," Chronicles the Author’s Profound Spiritual Journey That Provided Spiritual Truth and Insight
Grove City, OH, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ronald Devera, a loving husband of twenty-one years and a supportive father, has completed his most recent book, “Life Experience: Leading to Hell and Back to God”: a compelling memoir documenting the author’s transformative journey from skepticism to spiritual awakening, offering a poignant reflection on faith, redemption, and the profound realities of the afterlife.
“This is my life story of how I was raised as a Christian,” writes Devera. “I was only a holiday Christian. In December 2008, an afterlife experience in Hell changed my life. Today, I know God exists and that Hell is real.
“I begin my story of my childhood until my afterlife experience in Hell. My hope is that my story will inspire you to seek God and know that Hell is real. You do not want to go to Hell; it is the worst nightmare you can imagine, but it’s even worse than what you can imagine.
“I believe that this life is a test. You will experience happiness, love, joy, and great tragedy; and you will see and experience horrible things in this life. With God on your side, you will get through it all. But you must seek him, pray to him, talk to him, and read the authentic Holy Bible (AKJV). God bless you for taking steps to know God.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ronald Devera’s book is a stirring testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of faith. Through sharing his heartfelt and deeply personal narrative, Devera hopes to connect with readers and serve as a beacon of hope for those navigating their own spiritual journeys, offering guidance and encouragement to seek God amidst life's challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Life Experience: Leading to Hell and Back to God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This is my life story of how I was raised as a Christian,” writes Devera. “I was only a holiday Christian. In December 2008, an afterlife experience in Hell changed my life. Today, I know God exists and that Hell is real.
“I begin my story of my childhood until my afterlife experience in Hell. My hope is that my story will inspire you to seek God and know that Hell is real. You do not want to go to Hell; it is the worst nightmare you can imagine, but it’s even worse than what you can imagine.
“I believe that this life is a test. You will experience happiness, love, joy, and great tragedy; and you will see and experience horrible things in this life. With God on your side, you will get through it all. But you must seek him, pray to him, talk to him, and read the authentic Holy Bible (AKJV). God bless you for taking steps to know God.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ronald Devera’s book is a stirring testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of faith. Through sharing his heartfelt and deeply personal narrative, Devera hopes to connect with readers and serve as a beacon of hope for those navigating their own spiritual journeys, offering guidance and encouragement to seek God amidst life's challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Life Experience: Leading to Hell and Back to God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories