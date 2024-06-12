SaferMobility Announces Kevin Mullins as New CEO
SaferMobility, LLC appoints Kevin Mullins as CEO, bringing nearly 20 years of banking and leadership experience. Mullins, who has been a pivotal board member, will guide the company through its next phase of growth and innovation. His extensive background, including over 15 years as CEO of multiple companies, will drive the success of flagship products SafeBanker® and SafeResource®, which enhance employee protection and operational efficiency for financial institutions.
Atlanta, GA, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Industry Veteran Brings Nearly Two Decades of Banking and Leadership Experience to Drive Transformation and Growth
SaferMobility, LLC, a leading provider of mobile app solutions primarily for banks and credit unions, is proud to announce the appointment of Kevin Mullins as Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of experience in the banking sector, including roles as a banking director and C-Suite positions, he brings decades of proven leadership. Kevin's extensive background and leadership skills, which include over 15 years as the CEO of multiple private and public companies, will be instrumental in guiding SaferMobility through its next phase of growth and innovation.
Kevin Mullins has been a vital part of SaferMobility's journey as a Board Member, contributing significantly to the development and success of our flagship products, SafeBanker® and SafeResource®. Under his leadership, these solutions have seen substantial growth, helping financial institutions protect employees during vulnerable times such as branch openings and closings, while ensuring compliance with the Bank Protection Act.
"I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO at SaferMobility," said Kevin Mullins. "The transformation we are experiencing is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to leading our talented team as we continue to innovate and expand our reach. SafeBanker® and SafeResource® are setting new standards in employee protection and operational efficiency for banks and credit unions, and we are looking to expand the offerings into retail and other markets."
About SaferMobility
SaferMobility provides mobile app solutions SafeBanker® for Banks and SafeResource® for Credit Unions and retail establishments. These solutions are design to protect employees at vulnerable times while ensuring Bank Protection Act compliance and reducing costs and liability. The System is installed on employees’ smartphones that they carry every day and is compatible with Android and iOS Devices.
SafeBanker® and SafeResource® are Mobile Safety Solutions that protects employees during openings and closings - when they are most vulnerable. SafeBanker® and SafeResource® also limits liability, reduces costs, and brings compliance to the Bank Protection Act. The System is installed on employees’ smartphones that they carry every day and is compatible with Android and iOS Devices.
SafeBanker® and SafeResource® has established a prestigious portfolio of significant customers, including top-tier financial institutions and corporate clients who recognize the value and reliability of our services. This foundation of trust and success with industry leaders not only reinforces our market position but also presents ample opportunity for continued growth. Leveraging these strong relationships, we are perfectly positioned to expand our reach, innovate further, and capture new segments within the financial sector.
For more information, please visit www.safermobility.com or contact:
Media Relations Contact:
SaferMobility, LLC
info@safermobility.com
Chris DeAlmeida
713-540-0616
safermobility.com
