SaferMobility Announces Kevin Mullins as New CEO

SaferMobility, LLC appoints Kevin Mullins as CEO, bringing nearly 20 years of banking and leadership experience. Mullins, who has been a pivotal board member, will guide the company through its next phase of growth and innovation. His extensive background, including over 15 years as CEO of multiple companies, will drive the success of flagship products SafeBanker® and SafeResource®, which enhance employee protection and operational efficiency for financial institutions.