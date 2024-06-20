Author J. Dill’s New Book, "Monsters," is an Introspective Exploration of the Realities of Fear, Resilience, and the Transformative Power of Confronting One’s Inner Demon

Recent release “Monsters” from Page Publishing author J. Dill is a thought-provoking and engaging read designed to challenge readers to confront the monsters within and around them. Through Dill’s profound writings, readers will discover how monsters can manifest as both protectors and destroyers, while also witnessing how to confront the shadows that haunt their existence.