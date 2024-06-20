Author J. Dill’s New Book, "Monsters," is an Introspective Exploration of the Realities of Fear, Resilience, and the Transformative Power of Confronting One’s Inner Demon
Recent release “Monsters” from Page Publishing author J. Dill is a thought-provoking and engaging read designed to challenge readers to confront the monsters within and around them. Through Dill’s profound writings, readers will discover how monsters can manifest as both protectors and destroyers, while also witnessing how to confront the shadows that haunt their existence.
New York, NY, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. Dill, an author and high school English teacher from the Midwest, has completed her new book, “Monsters”: a gripping and captivating glimpse into the human psyche that explores the ways in which one’s emotional monsters can manifest in their lives, and the best mechanisms with which one can confront them in order to take back control.
Every day, author J. Dill is inspired by the beauty of words and how they have the power to shape, build, and add value to human life. Her passion for teaching and learning is the same passion that drives her motivation to write. With the success of “Sheltered,” her debut novel, she continues to explore the literary world in multiple genres. Her dream is to empower others with her words and continue to live a life of love, personal growth, and creativity.
“If there’s anything I’ve learned, anything at all, it’s that monsters are real, and we break before we fall. Walk inside an anxious mind, see if you can race me to the end,” writes Dill. “Some monsters come to protect and some come only to destroy again.
“We can befriend the monsters, you, me, and We. Allow me your eyes for a moment and try your hardest not to flee.
“We remember together. We run together. We teach Death that She’s never been welcome inside the time She has stolen. Me, We, Pain, Pound, and Rayne. Ardavana blankets us all. She whispered to me that she’s glad you came.
“Monsters are real. And I am tired of running from them. If I am afraid, then there’s reason to fear. But come inside and look at them long enough, discover which face you might find in the mirror.”
Published by Page Publishing, J. Dill’s enthralling tale invites readers to peer into the darkness, to confront their fears head-on, and to discover the profound strength that lies within vulnerability. Through her incredible gift of prose, Dill hopes that readers will find the courage to love themselves creatively, to look back on past monsters and regrets, and see how the dark times carried them to the present and onto a future of hope.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Monsters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
