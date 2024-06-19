Author Jon Fowler’s New Book, "Glorieta Odyssey," is the Adventure of One Farm Boy Fleeing the Civil War and Embarking on a Grand Adventure
Recent release “Glorieta Odyssey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jon Fowler is the story of a young boy’s journey West to avoid the mounting civil war and start the first step of the rest of his life.
Anthem, AZ, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jon Fowler, a writer whose worn many hats and resided in the western chunk of the country, has completed his new book, “Glorieta Odyssey”: an adventurous tale that starts in 1862 with Joshua Danial McDavid, a fifteen year old ranch kid just starting to come into his own when the Civil War has entered its second year and to prevent him and his cousin’s from being drafted they are sent to San Antonino.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jon Fowler’s one in a life time tale follows Joshua and his cousins and brother, as they go from the rural Texas to the city of San Antonio, a brand new experience that is both different and alienating as they embrace unfamiliar landscapes and cultures but through that hardship and danger, Joshua will even find the love of his life.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Glorieta Odyssey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
