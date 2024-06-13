Rebecca Rook, Portland Author, Blends Magic, Mystery, and Malice Into Spell-Binding Success
Rebecca Rook follows the release of "The Penance of Valentine Cash and False Haven" with a skin-tingling, mind-bending young adult thriller entry, City of Graves, set to hit bookshelves on June 18, 2024.
Portland, OR, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- What do you get when you combine magic, mystery, and a dash of malice into one potent literary journey? That’s the question young adult author Rebecca Rook hopes to answer. Never one to be limited to a single genre, Rook’s innovative approach to storytelling leaves readers spellbound with each page.
Rook’s debut novel, The Penance of Valentine Cash, retells the classic Greek legend The Twelve Labors of Hercules through a modern, female-driven lens in a remarkable urban fantasy. Featuring characters like Route 66, Paul Bunyan, and many more American legends and tall tales, Valentine Cash tackles themes of difficult choices, finding one’s true self, and found family. Shortly after its release, Valentine Cash immediately drew the attention of readers within and beyond the young adult community, with many reviewers touting the brilliantly well-rounded characters and mesmerizing world-building.
Next, Rook expanded her literary portfolio with the release of her young adult horror novel, False Haven. Set in the fictional town of Hard Luck, Oregon, False Haven is equal parts isolation horror, an exploration of the historical treatment of people with disabilities, and an examination of the power of grief, as told through the perspective of a 17-year-old girl with a dark family history. Real-life events inspired the unnerving atmosphere of the novel in the Pacific Northwest, notably Northwest State Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, WA, and Starvation Heights in Olalla, WA. False Haven is sure to be a hit with readers who understand that the most horrifying experiences in life are often lurking within humanity’s history.
Following the success of her debut fantasy novel and her subsequent horror novel, Rook is now preparing to dive even deeper into the labyrinth of her imagination with a thrilling young adult novel, City of Graves, which will be available in paperback and e-book on June 18, 2024. In this latest novel, seventeen-year-old Finch Marlowe has a secret: She belongs to the city’s urban exploration community – a dangerous and thrilling pastime that involves exploring abandoned buildings. When Finch finds a body in one of these forgotten spaces, she discovers a chilling connection between the victim and the urban exploration community that has become so important to her, and her newfound world begins to crumble. City of Graves will appeal to fans of I Hunt Killers by Barry Lyga, and None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney.
As a proud resident of Portland, Oregon, Rook is no stranger to finding magic in the mundane. Growing up as a Hard of Hearing (HoH) individual, she often sought refuge and community in the power of storytelling, using the written word to engage with others.
This passion for storytelling would not go unnoticed. Rook was a 2021-2022 Hugo House Fellow and completed the yearlong intensive in Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction at the Seattle, WA, literary organization. Additionally, in 2021, Rook participated in the Tin House YA Fiction Workshop in Portland, Oregon.
Rook also designs tabletop board games with unique player mechanisms and innovative premises. When she isn’t spinning harrowing tales or making games, she manages a free community library (Instagram: @comicscottagepdx) and cuddles with her beloved dogs.
City of Graves will be available June 18, 2024, through Amazon, IngramSpark, and Barnes & Noble. Readers can look forward to diving into yet another immersive young adult masterpiece from Rebecca Rook, who is well along her path to becoming an author to watch.
For more information on Rebecca Rook and her work, visit https://www.byrebeccarook.com/.
Or, to connect and collaborate with Rebecca professionally, contact her at hello@byrebeccarook.com.
