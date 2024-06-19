Authors Anita Sutherland Gardner and James Gardner’s New Book, "Beyond the Black Gate Vol. II," is a Collection of Poems Detailing Their Shared Love and Life

Recent release “Beyond the Black Gate Vol. II” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Anita Sutherland Gardner and James Gardner is a captivating series of poems that offer readers a poignant glimpse into their journey of love, perseverance, and cherished memories as they worked to develop their home into a perfect paradise for them.