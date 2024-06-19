Authors Anita Sutherland Gardner and James Gardner’s New Book, "Beyond the Black Gate Vol. II," is a Collection of Poems Detailing Their Shared Love and Life
Recent release “Beyond the Black Gate Vol. II” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Anita Sutherland Gardner and James Gardner is a captivating series of poems that offer readers a poignant glimpse into their journey of love, perseverance, and cherished memories as they worked to develop their home into a perfect paradise for them.
New York, NY, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anita Sutherland Gardner and James Gardner, who retired in 2008 to the family homestead in the foothills of the Ozarks in Arkansas, have completed their new book, “Beyond the Black Gate Vol. II”: a collection of poems and short essays that serve as a tender tribute to the joys, challenges, and love shared between the authors.
Shortly after Jim and Anita married, they moved to a small thirty-acre primitive plot in Parke County, Indiana, known as the Covered Bridge Capital of America. To gain entrance to this property, you had to pass through the only structure on the property, a black wooded farm gate. It was beyond this black gate that Jim and Anita started their journey in life.
This journey was like many other folks, experiences filled with hopes, dreams, and abounding love to accomplish through hard work, the challenges that life gives you to deal with. Their life beyond the gate became a happy and fruitful life with many happy memories. It also gave Anita the inspiration to write a manuscript “Beyond the Black Gate.” In 2008, Jim and Anita retired to Cleburne County, Arkansas, on the family farm. Anita’s roots beyond the black gate went with them.
Jim shares, “After many years as Anita and I finished our labor of love, developing our little farm into a paradise, to us anyhow, we had an Amish neighbor, Amos King, to build a gate of steel, which was mounted by the old wood black gate. This new black gate came with us to Cleburne County, Arkansas, as a moment and continuation action of our lives beyond the black gate. New dreams and developments were continued on this old Sutherland and fam until Anita went to rest.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anita Sutherland Gardner and James Gardner’s emotionally stirring series captures the essence of their life beyond the black gate, illuminating the beauty and complexity of their shared experiences. Providing readers with a window into the Gardners' world, “Beyond the Black Gate Vol. II” is a testament to the enduring love shared by Anita and James Gardner, as well as their unwavering commitment to preserving the memories that have shaped their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Beyond the Black Gate Vol. II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Shortly after Jim and Anita married, they moved to a small thirty-acre primitive plot in Parke County, Indiana, known as the Covered Bridge Capital of America. To gain entrance to this property, you had to pass through the only structure on the property, a black wooded farm gate. It was beyond this black gate that Jim and Anita started their journey in life.
This journey was like many other folks, experiences filled with hopes, dreams, and abounding love to accomplish through hard work, the challenges that life gives you to deal with. Their life beyond the gate became a happy and fruitful life with many happy memories. It also gave Anita the inspiration to write a manuscript “Beyond the Black Gate.” In 2008, Jim and Anita retired to Cleburne County, Arkansas, on the family farm. Anita’s roots beyond the black gate went with them.
Jim shares, “After many years as Anita and I finished our labor of love, developing our little farm into a paradise, to us anyhow, we had an Amish neighbor, Amos King, to build a gate of steel, which was mounted by the old wood black gate. This new black gate came with us to Cleburne County, Arkansas, as a moment and continuation action of our lives beyond the black gate. New dreams and developments were continued on this old Sutherland and fam until Anita went to rest.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anita Sutherland Gardner and James Gardner’s emotionally stirring series captures the essence of their life beyond the black gate, illuminating the beauty and complexity of their shared experiences. Providing readers with a window into the Gardners' world, “Beyond the Black Gate Vol. II” is a testament to the enduring love shared by Anita and James Gardner, as well as their unwavering commitment to preserving the memories that have shaped their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Beyond the Black Gate Vol. II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories