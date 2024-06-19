Barbara Carter-Donaldson and Christian Sisters’s Newly Released “A Legacy of Wit and Wisdom” is a Captivating Anthology of Inspirational Stories for Women
“A Legacy of Wit and Wisdom: An Inspirational Book of Spiritual Advice for Women by Women” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Barbara Carter-Donaldson and Christian Sisters is a compelling collection of heartfelt narratives, sage advice, and spiritual guidance from women across various backgrounds and experiences. Through their stories, these women offer insights, encouragement, and wisdom to inspire and uplift readers.
Pikesville, MD, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Legacy of Wit and Wisdom: An Inspirational Book of Spiritual Advice for Women by Women”: a potent collection of impactful life lessons. “A Legacy of Wit and Wisdom: An Inspirational Book of Spiritual Advice for Women by Women” is the creation of published authors, Barbara Carter-Donaldson and Christian Sisters.
The authors share, “This booklet is a collection of heartwarming stories, godly counsel, witty words of wisdom, and advice to women from women. These true, inspirational narratives are written by Christian women from the United States, Canada, Tobago, Trinidad, Jamaica, Bermuda, South America, and St. Croix, Virgin Islands. The writers of these accounts are wives, mothers, daughters, grandmothers, pastor wives, sisters, aunts, nieces, and cousins. They are doctors, attorneys, superintendents, CEOs, administrators, pastors, clinical supervisors, textile designers, school counselors, educators, registered nurses, health-care and mental health-care professionals, pharmacists, financial advisors, aircraft assemblers, coordinators, media specialists, directors, ministry leaders, volunteer lay pastors, legal clerks, administrative assistants, real estate agents, analysts, nutritionists, consultants, forgiveness facilitators/coaches, writers, editors, cosmetologists, hairstylists, caretakers, homemakers, and others who hope that these true stories based on the writers’ experiences will impact lives and draw people closer to Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Carter-Donaldson and Christian Sisters’s new book is a testament to the strength, resilience, and faith of women everywhere. Through its pages, readers will find encouragement, inspiration, and practical wisdom to navigate life’s challenges with grace and confidence.
Consumers can purchase “A Legacy of Wit and Wisdom: An Inspirational Book of Spiritual Advice for Women by Women” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Legacy of Wit and Wisdom: An Inspirational Book of Spiritual Advice for Women by Women,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
