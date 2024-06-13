Cynch Debuting Innovative AI Preventive Maintenance Assistant for Healthcare Equipment Repair
Launching Anahi an AI Assistant in Repairstorm a 2nd Generation CMMS solution at the June AAMI Exchange Show in Pheonix
Littleton, CO, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cynch (www.cynch.me), developer of a next-gen healthcare/biomedical-focused CMMS solution handling field and depot repair – will formally unveil the software's latest enhancements at the AAMI Exchange Show in Phoenix, Arizona, June 14-17, Booth 219. The team will be presenting demos, taking questions, and providing a yummy giveaway!
The Cynch CMMS offers an intuitive, fully integrated, standardized, centralized, lightning-fast, cloud-based platform enabling comprehensive asset management and field and depot repair tracking. Built from the ground up with input from System Directors to field technicians, the solution eliminates a number of challenges and concerns prevalent in the healthcare industry. The software creates efficiencies, speeds job work order flow, creates better customer service, preventive maintenance, and repair tracking, and is tailored for Repair Shops, Hospitals, and Manufacturing Service Centers. Deployment times for Repairstorm average 1 to 3 months versus the standard 6-12 months. The company will present demos both days in Booth 219.
Launched in 2021, the Cynch CMMS eliminates the use of Paper/Excel/Access, legacy systems, and complex technology solutions that typically present inefficiencies and are not suited to healthcare device/equipment repair. It incorporates the latest technology: ultra-modern architecture, AI/Machine learning, Robotic Process Automation, and an Open API for easy integration with desired systems.
Some of the recent enhancements include:
- Automated Preventive Maintenance featuring the Launch of Anahi - the PM AI assistant who helps with scheduling, management, and tutorials – demoing at the show.
- Incorporation of Elasticsearch Search and Analytics Engine
- Electronic Process Workflow Tracking with Automated Progress Notifications
- Parts/Equipment Database
- Comprehensive Asset Management
- Integrated Testing
- Robust Reports
- ECommerce
Alfredo Rey, Business Development Manager, noted: "Clinical Engineers/biomeds struggle with systems that were not designed for HTM. CIOs are forcing teams to use solutions designed for IT asset management. Folks adopted solutions designed for CRM and other purposes thinking they would work and were disappointed. Many HTM solutions have not kept up with technological changes and the need for more efficiency as clinical engineers retire and the workforce diminishes – there is a need to get more done with less human intervention. Cumbersome and hard-to-use systems generally present a real detriment and concern when dealing with life-supporting and life-saving medical equipment and devices."
The Cynch team will present demos at the show, showcase new features, discuss case studies, and more. Visit us at Booth 219.
The Cynch CMMS offers an intuitive, fully integrated, standardized, centralized, lightning-fast, cloud-based platform enabling comprehensive asset management and field and depot repair tracking. Built from the ground up with input from System Directors to field technicians, the solution eliminates a number of challenges and concerns prevalent in the healthcare industry. The software creates efficiencies, speeds job work order flow, creates better customer service, preventive maintenance, and repair tracking, and is tailored for Repair Shops, Hospitals, and Manufacturing Service Centers. Deployment times for Repairstorm average 1 to 3 months versus the standard 6-12 months. The company will present demos both days in Booth 219.
Launched in 2021, the Cynch CMMS eliminates the use of Paper/Excel/Access, legacy systems, and complex technology solutions that typically present inefficiencies and are not suited to healthcare device/equipment repair. It incorporates the latest technology: ultra-modern architecture, AI/Machine learning, Robotic Process Automation, and an Open API for easy integration with desired systems.
Some of the recent enhancements include:
- Automated Preventive Maintenance featuring the Launch of Anahi - the PM AI assistant who helps with scheduling, management, and tutorials – demoing at the show.
- Incorporation of Elasticsearch Search and Analytics Engine
- Electronic Process Workflow Tracking with Automated Progress Notifications
- Parts/Equipment Database
- Comprehensive Asset Management
- Integrated Testing
- Robust Reports
- ECommerce
Alfredo Rey, Business Development Manager, noted: "Clinical Engineers/biomeds struggle with systems that were not designed for HTM. CIOs are forcing teams to use solutions designed for IT asset management. Folks adopted solutions designed for CRM and other purposes thinking they would work and were disappointed. Many HTM solutions have not kept up with technological changes and the need for more efficiency as clinical engineers retire and the workforce diminishes – there is a need to get more done with less human intervention. Cumbersome and hard-to-use systems generally present a real detriment and concern when dealing with life-supporting and life-saving medical equipment and devices."
The Cynch team will present demos at the show, showcase new features, discuss case studies, and more. Visit us at Booth 219.
Contact
CynchContact
Rachel Schneider
(720) 261-9467
www.cynch.me
Rachel Schneider
(720) 261-9467
www.cynch.me
Categories